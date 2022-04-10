Watch: Rory Kavanagh will use All-County League to blood young players

St Eunan's manager Rory Kavanagh began his second year at the helm in Dunfanaghy today
Rory Kavanagh's St Eunan's posted a 2-8 to 1-6 win at the Bridge against St Michael's with a young panel this afternoon.
St Eunan's were 1-2 to 0-0 before their hosts lost Oisin Langan through injury, but clicked into gear, with goals from Eoin McGeehin and Jordan O'Dowd, with Dualtach Molloy appearing as a second half substitute having transferred back to the Letterkenny club.
"We upped the level of workrate, won turnovers up the pitch and managed to convert a few chances," he said. "The boys who came in had an opportunity and did quite well. There's boys showing well and I'm glad for them. The league is about developing young players and getting as much time for them to experience senior football".
