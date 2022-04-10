Search

10 Apr 2022

Naomh Padraig and Naomh Colmcille ends all square

The side from Lifford were denied when Daniel Clarke kicked a late leveller

Naomh Padraig from Lifford got their first points of Division 3 against Naohm Colmcille

Tom Comack

10 Apr 2022 9:24 PM

Naomh Padraig picked up their first point of the season with a hard fought draw with Naomh Colmcille, in Lifford, on Saturday night.

Naomh Padraig (Lifford) 3-6
Naomh Colmcille 1-12

Brian Breslin, Darren Gillespie and Kevin Lynch scored the goals for the winners and Breslin also chipped in with four points and Gillespie hit the other two. Daniel Clarke hit 0-6 for Naomh Colmcille while Shane Monaghan scored the goal and also kicked a point for the men from Newtown.

The first two Naomh Padraig goals were scored in the opening six minutes and the third was scored in the opening minutes of the second period.

Darren Gillespie tucked away the first and Kevin Lynch slotted the second home. And Brian Breslin scored the third from the penalty spot after Jack Quinn was brought down for a penalty.
Naomh Colmcille led 1-7 to 2-3 at half-time. But it took a late free from Daniel Clarke to earn the draw.
Naomh Padraig: Jordan Nelson; Charles Dooher, Paul Lynch, Micky McBrearty; Rory Brennan, Martin McHugh, Michael Gallagher; Seamus Breslin, Martin Mongan; Conor Breslin, Brian Breslin, Lorcan Glackin; Kevin McBrearty, Darren Gillespie, Kevin Lynch
Naomh Colmcille: John Roulstone; Joshua Kildea, Michael Friel, Anthony Grant, Ciaran Kennedy, Paul Friel,John Fullerton; Reece Duncan; Bradley Doherty Stephen Gallagher; Shane Monaghan, Jordan Gallagher; Jamie Davenport,Ryan McErlean, Daniel Clarke. Subs: Jacob McDaid for A Grant, Eoin Barr for J Fullerton, Keenan Diver for Doherty ; Oisin McFadden for J Davenport. P J McBrearty for R McErlean.

