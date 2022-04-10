Four Masters get the league up and running with a fine win in Moville

Jamie Crawford - in scoring form for Four Masters
Four Masters got their first win of the league with a convincing win in the Carrick Field, Moville on Sunday.
Moville 1-7
Four Masters 3-17
Moville did well in the early stages with with a Malachy McDermott long ball going all the way to the Four Masters net but by half-time the Donegal Town men were back in control, leading 1-10 to 1-3.
The visitors, despite picking up a black card, continued to dominate the second half to run out easy winners and make the long journey home an easy one. The big turning point came half-way through the second half with six points between the teams as the Masters hit two quick goals to seal the win.
Moville scorers: M McDermott 1-4,4f; D Murphy 0-2; E McLaughlin 0-1.
Four Masters scorers: Jamie Crawford 1-6,3f; Killian Faulkner 0-5,1f; Alex McCalmont 1-1; Joe Leape 1-0; Aaron McCrea, Leo McHugh, Richard O'Rourke, Oisin Reid and Cian Hegarty 0-1 each.
MOVILLE: S. Tellas; B McClenaghan; D. Diver; E. Gillen; R. Farren; E.Hudner; E. Faulkner; O. McElhinney; M. McDermott (1-4f); P. Skelly; M. Leech; J. Lafferty; E. McLaughlin (0-1); D. Murphy (0-2f); E. Hegarty. Subs: J. Hegarty for P. Skelly (5); E. Redden for D. Murphy (56)
FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Darragh Geary, Brian Fegan, Aidan McHugh; Leo McHugh, Caolan Loughney, Evan Gallagher; Oisin Reid, Paddy Reid; Aaron McCrea, Jason Duignan, Alex McCalmont; Jamie Crawford, Richard O'Rourke, Killian Faulkner. Subs: Brian Peter Gallagher for Geary; Dermot Slevin for P Reid; Matthew McKenna for Duignan; Joe Leape for O'Rourke; Cian Hegarty for Faulkner
