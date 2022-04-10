Search

10 Apr 2022

Four Masters get the league up and running with a fine win in Moville

Kevin Faulkner's side were always in control and run up a big score

Four Masters get the league up and running with a fine win in Moville

Jamie Crawford - in scoring form for Four Masters

Reporter:

Contributor

10 Apr 2022 9:52 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Four Masters got their first win of the league with a convincing win in the Carrick Field, Moville on Sunday.

Moville 1-7
Four Masters 3-17

Moville did well in the early stages with with a Malachy McDermott long ball going all the way to the Four Masters net but by half-time the Donegal Town men were back in control, leading 1-10 to 1-3.
The visitors, despite picking up a black card, continued to dominate the second half to run out easy winners and make the long journey home an easy one. The big turning point came half-way through the second half with six points between the teams as the Masters hit two quick goals to seal the win.

Moville scorers: M McDermott 1-4,4f; D Murphy 0-2; E McLaughlin 0-1.

Four Masters scorers: Jamie Crawford 1-6,3f; Killian Faulkner 0-5,1f; Alex McCalmont 1-1; Joe Leape 1-0; Aaron McCrea, Leo McHugh, Richard O'Rourke, Oisin Reid and Cian Hegarty 0-1 each.

Clinical Malin finish the better to defeat Sean MacCumhaills

Three points in the final ten minutes give the Inishowen men an away win in Division 2


MOVILLE: S. Tellas; B McClenaghan; D. Diver; E. Gillen; R. Farren; E.Hudner; E. Faulkner; O. McElhinney; M. McDermott (1-4f); P. Skelly; M. Leech; J. Lafferty; E. McLaughlin (0-1); D. Murphy (0-2f); E. Hegarty. Subs: J. Hegarty for P. Skelly (5); E. Redden for D. Murphy (56)

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Darragh Geary, Brian Fegan, Aidan McHugh; Leo McHugh, Caolan Loughney, Evan Gallagher; Oisin Reid, Paddy Reid; Aaron McCrea, Jason Duignan, Alex McCalmont; Jamie Crawford, Richard O'Rourke, Killian Faulkner. Subs: Brian Peter Gallagher for Geary; Dermot Slevin for P Reid; Matthew McKenna for Duignan; Joe Leape for O'Rourke; Cian Hegarty for Faulkner

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media