Search

11 Apr 2022

Burt post back to back victories - this time against Robert Emmets

Ciaran Dowds' team have won both their opening two Division 3 fixtures

Burt post back to back victories - this time against Robert Emmets

Reporter:

Contributor

11 Apr 2022 2:13 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Burt made it two wins from two games with a four-point win over Robert Emmets, in Castlefin on Sunday.

Robert Emmets 1-3 
Burt 1-7 

Sean McHugh was the star man for the Inishowen and he ended up the games top scorer with a goal and four points. With two wins from their opening two games Burt along with Naomh Padraig  and Naomh Ultan are the early pace setters in Division 3. Burt are at home to Urris next Saturday evening.

Burt scorers: S McHugh 1-4, D Kelly 0-1, M Donaghey 0-1, M McHugh 0-1.

Burt: S Bown; Seamie O’Donnell, T Doherty, G Quinn; D Grant, M Donaghey, C Porter; D Kelly, C O’Donnell; K McColgan, K McCann, M McHugh; J Fitzpatrick, B Sheerin, S McHugh. Subs: J Lavery, S O’Donnell, C  Bradley and J O’Brien.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media