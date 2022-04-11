Burt post back to back victories - this time against Robert Emmets

Burt made it two wins from two games with a four-point win over Robert Emmets, in Castlefin on Sunday.
Robert Emmets 1-3
Burt 1-7
Sean McHugh was the star man for the Inishowen and he ended up the games top scorer with a goal and four points. With two wins from their opening two games Burt along with Naomh Padraig and Naomh Ultan are the early pace setters in Division 3. Burt are at home to Urris next Saturday evening.
Burt scorers: S McHugh 1-4, D Kelly 0-1, M Donaghey 0-1, M McHugh 0-1.
Burt: S Bown; Seamie O’Donnell, T Doherty, G Quinn; D Grant, M Donaghey, C Porter; D Kelly, C O’Donnell; K McColgan, K McCann, M McHugh; J Fitzpatrick, B Sheerin, S McHugh. Subs: J Lavery, S O’Donnell, C Bradley and J O’Brien.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.