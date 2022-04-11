Armagh's Rian O'Neill cleared to face Donegal in Ulster SFC - reports

Rian O'Neill of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Armagh at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon
Rian O'Neill is believed to have won his appeal to have his proposed one-match ban lifted for the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal last this month.
Following the fracas that took place following Donegal's Allianz League Division 1 fixture against Armagh in Letterkenny, five players were handed proposed bans. The Armagh players cited are joint-captain Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell, while Donegal's Odhran McFadden Ferry and Gaoth Dobhair clubmate Neil McGee were also given bans that will see them miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final between the two sides on April 24.
Donegal opted not to appeal those suspensions but Armagh did appeal their initial trio. O'Neill's proposed ban led to a further appeal, which was successfully heard tonight, with the Crossmaglen Rangers forward perhaps their standout player in Division 1 this season.
Rian O’Neill has won his appeal and will be available for Ulster championship game against Donegal. Hearing lasted a few minutes. Massive boost-really buzzing about this match. Ballybofey will be rocking. Game live on BBC pic.twitter.com/T0XMrR3MVy— Thomas Niblock (@thomasniblock) April 11, 2022
With Armagh's survival already guaranteed, he began the Division 1 clash with Donegal on the bench, but with his side six points down was introduced by manager Kieran McGeeney and kicked three points, including a stoppage time 45 which levelled up the match. Patrick McBrearty's late point sealed a 1-14 to 1-13 Armagh win.
