12 Apr 2022

Castleblayney Camogie Club extend their thanks to Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin

The Inishowen club made the trip to Monaghan to take part in Castleblayney's 50th Anniversary celebratory events

Players from both Castleblayney and Naomh Padraig on Saturday

Reporter:

Alan Foley

12 Apr 2022 2:37 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

As part of Castleblayney Camogie Club's 50th Anniversary celebratory events the club hosted Naomh Padraig on Saturday.

Events began with an U12 match followed by a parade and presentation of 50th Anniversary commemorative medals to every player present from both clubs. This was followed by an U14/U16 match. Proceedings concluded with refreshments being served to everybody present. Congratulations to the young players from both clubs who displayed a high skill level and great sportsmanship in both games.

Castleblayney Camogie Club said: "The club would like to thank Naomh Padraig for travelling such a long distance to be part of the occasion. Thanks also to the large number of parents who turned out to support the girls, provided refreshments and helped with the catering. The club extends a special word of thanks to Blackhill Emeralds GAA for the use of their pitch and facilities. Their continued support and help is very much appreciated by Castleblayney Camogie Club."

