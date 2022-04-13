Search

13 Apr 2022

First Ulster final refereeing appointment for Enda McFeely

Donegal's exit from the Ulster U-20 Championship last Friday means the St Mary's Convoy official is eligible to take charge of next week's final between Tyrone and Cavan

First Ulster final refereeing appointment for Enda McFeely

Enda McFeely is a member of the St Mary's club in Convoy

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

13 Apr 2022 2:19 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal U-20s might have lost out in the Ulster semi-final to Tyrone at the weekend but there has been a positive knock-on effect as Donegal referee Enda McFeely has been appointed to referee the Ulster final between Tyrone and Cavan.

The match is fixed for Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Friday, April 28 at 8 pm. It will be the St Mary's, Convoy referee's first Ulster final and marks a major progression in his refereeing career.

Speaking this week, McFeely told DonegalLive: "It was nice to get and it's the biggest appointment I have had so far. I needed to do an Ulster final at some level to be able to get on the National panel."

McFeely, apart from doing the big club games in Donegal in recent years, including last year's Donegal SFC final between St Eunan's and Naomh Conaill, has been a regular official in Ulster at Dr McKenna Cup and Ulster Club Championship games.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media