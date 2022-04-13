First Ulster final refereeing appointment for Enda McFeely

Enda McFeely is a member of the St Mary's club in Convoy
Donegal U-20s might have lost out in the Ulster semi-final to Tyrone at the weekend but there has been a positive knock-on effect as Donegal referee Enda McFeely has been appointed to referee the Ulster final between Tyrone and Cavan.
The match is fixed for Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Friday, April 28 at 8 pm. It will be the St Mary's, Convoy referee's first Ulster final and marks a major progression in his refereeing career.
Speaking this week, McFeely told DonegalLive: "It was nice to get and it's the biggest appointment I have had so far. I needed to do an Ulster final at some level to be able to get on the National panel."
McFeely, apart from doing the big club games in Donegal in recent years, including last year's Donegal SFC final between St Eunan's and Naomh Conaill, has been a regular official in Ulster at Dr McKenna Cup and Ulster Club Championship games.
