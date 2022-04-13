Three Donegal GAA players rewarded on Ulster Student Bursary Scheme

Cormac Finn of St Eunan's is a student at NUI Maynooth
Three Donegal GAA players are among the 47 Higher Education students from across Ulster who have been awarded bursaries as part of the 2021/22 Ulster GAA Student Bursary Scheme.
Dublin City University students Joey Gillespie from Naomh Muire and Glenfin’s Ross Marley, as well as St Eunan’s Cormac Finn from NUI Maynooth are the Donegal’s awardees.
The scheme is open to members of the Association attending a full-time undergraduate course at a university or third level college, and who are active participants in their Higher Education club.
Recipients were selected based on a range of criteria, including their playing, coaching or administrative commitments to the GAA, with a particular emphasis on those excelling in the areas of coaching and administration within HE Colleges GAA.
A total of 256 applications were received, with 47 students recommended for an award with a bursary of €635 each, equating to a total award of €29,845.
