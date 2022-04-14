Naomh Bríd GAA Club to host 'come and try' event for children with a disability

Naomh Bríd All-Star social inclusion programme gets underway on Saturday, April 23
Naomh Bríd GAA Club is linking up with Donegal Sports Partnership and Donegal Bay Inclusive Sports Hub to host a free 'come and try' event for children with a disability on Saturday, April 23rd.
To book a place at the 'come and try' event, click on the link here
The Naomh Bríd All-Star social inclusion programme will commence at 10am and will be most suitable for children with a disability aged between five and 12 years old.
This is an opportunity for the children to experience and get involved in new activities which will all be grass-based. A weekly programme will get underway on Saturday, April 30th, and participants will have to be members of the Ballintra club prior to the commencement of the weekly sessions.
