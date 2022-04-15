MAC'S VIEW: League final should stand to Ladies come the championship

This week we have to start by commiserating with Maxi Curran and the Donegal Ladies who went so close in their Lidl League Division 1 final against Meath in Croke Park on Sunday.

That second Meath goal was the biggest turning point and seemed to put our bulb out. We just couldn't breach that two points difference. They were a much more physically strong team and we didn't seem likely to score at that stage.

Their No 13 is a powerhouse and the first goal was well manufactured. It was so near and yet so far for the ladies. But they know that they are not far away. They have to get their heads refocussed for the championship.

They have the squad there to go on their journey. They have already beaten Dublin and they know that they have the capacity to measure up. I have to say hard luck to Maxi and his crew. They have had a fine campaign. They got a great run in the game before and after half-time, but outside of that they didn't pose enough of a threat. However, it was a great achievement to make the league final.

Our hurlers got back on track with a win over Fermanagh in the Nickey Rackard Cup in Maguriesbridge. It was a good win, especially after their setback against Sligo in the league semi-final.

They are out again on Sunday in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny and they will be well tested by Armagh.

Our U-20s went out of the Ulster championship on Friday night after a great battle with Tyrone. Donegal's problems were around the middle third of the field where Tyrone dominated thanks to the display of big McGleenan, son of former player Mattie. He was able to do what he wanted.

We conceded two disappointing goals but overall it was a great game of football and a credit to the Ulster championship. Incidentally, the refere in the game was staying in the hotel this week and I had a good chat with him.

I see that Cavan surprised Derry in the other semi-final and I would fancy that Tyrone will go on and win that Ulster final now. Apart from McGleenan, they have a Cush and a Canavan in the side, sons of former stars Adrian Cush and Peter Canavan. But it was young McGleenan that really caught the eye and he looks one for the future.

The Ulster senior championship gets up and running this Saturday evening in Brewster Park with Fermanagh taking on Tyrone in the preliminary round. I would have to fancy Tyrone even though the game is in Enniskillen. Fermanagh are not as strong this year coming into the championship as in other years. But being Fermanagh, there will be a kick in them.

Tyrone went to Kerry in the final game of the league and got the result which showed that they still have a fair panel of players

We will be out against Armagh the following weekend and the news this week that Rian O'Neill has been cleared to play will make it very interesting. I just hope we are ready as we will have a helluva battle on our hands. Kieran McGeeney and his team will be well up for it and O'Neill is a talented player and will need careful attention.





CLUB SCENE

On the club scene, as predicted last week, Aodh Ruadh had a comprehensive win over Cloughaneely and I always felt they would do well in Division 1. Naomh Conaill were again strong, defeating Killybegs while Kilcar had too much for Bundoran in the second half with Bundoran short a lot of players.

There were a few surprises with MacCumhaill's being beaten at home by Malin and Dungloe losing out at home to Milford.

It is early in the season yet and it is good to see some teams doing better than expected. St Eunan's always seem to do well against St Michael's while Glenfin overcame Glenswilly and they look to be a side that could do well this year as they have a few young quality players.

With the weather being quite good and pitches very playable, we can look forward to the quality of games getting better over the next few weeks.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell