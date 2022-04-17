‘Disappointment’, but Paddy McGrath content to take a point

Ardara have been the great survivors in the Donegal SFC in recent years.

Paddy McGrath says the time in the trenches have toughened the Kentucky men.

Ardara have been back in Division 1 of the All-County League since winning Division 2 in 2019 and they earned a first point of 2022 with a 1-4 to 0-7 draw at St Eunan’s on Saturday night.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get something out of that game,” McGrath said.

“We had our chances, we definitely did, and we’re disappointed that we didn’t take the two points.

“The way it’s going this season, we’ve had a lot of players missing. We have a few boys who have moved away from home for work or who’ve gone away for different reasons. You’re always going to get that so we just have to move on.”

In 2014, Ardara were edged by a point against Naomh Conaill in a Championship quarter-final. In six of the last seven years, Ardara have preserved their senior status in play-offs.

“We’ve a good team of young players,” McGrath said.

“We have plenty of young legs there and it’s just about getting them another year of football.

“It’s great to be in playing against the likes of St Eunan’s.

“St Eunan’s have a good panel of players and their men on the fringes are equally as good as the men who are away.”

James Kelly’s goal in the first half gave St Eunan’s the lead, but CJ Molloy, who was later sent off, landed four points as Ardara gained a valuable away point in Letterkenny.

McGrath said: “We showed good battle after going three down and got level for half-time. The goal came at a good time for them. We were on top of them a wee bit.

“It was a good game, but it was low scoring. We’ll take the point.

“They had the last kick to win it. You’d expect that to go over the bar, so we’re happy with the point in that regard. We had chances that we could have taken too."