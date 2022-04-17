Red Hugh's clinch fine victory at St Naul's in Division 2

Francie Martin
Francie Martin's Red Hugh's took a big scalp in Mountcharles with a five point win over St Naul's.
St Naul's 1-8
Red Hugh's 1-13
They were two points to the good at half-time - 0-9 to 1-4 - thanks to the accuracy of Jack Gillespie and Tim Callaghan, who contributed most of their first half points.
They got their goal two minutes into the second half from full-forward Calvin Bradley and they were always able to keep St Naul's at arm's length after that with Stephen Griffin hitting all of St Naul's second half tally of four points.
St Naul's scorers: Stephen Griffin 0-4,3f; Shane Conneely 1-1; John Rose, Ian Campbell, Cathal Lowther 0-1 each.
Red Hugh's scorers: Calvin Bradley 1-3,2f; Jack Gillespie 0-5,3f; Tim Callaghan 0-4; Odhran Doherty 0-1.
St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton; Ryan Coughlan, Barry Griffin, Dermot Gallagher; Thomas White, Ian Campbell, Shane Meehan; John Rose, Stephen Griffin; Cian O'Brien, Danny McDyre, Michael Coughlan; Shane Conneely, Daniel Brennan, Cathal Lowther. Subs: Caolan Gaffney for R Coughlan; Lee McCabe for McDyre.
Red Hugh’s: Luke Kelly; Aaron McGlinchey, Jason Callaghan, Adam Sweeney; Tiernan Kelly, Gerard Melaugh, James Doherety; Damien Browne, Jack Gillespie; Pauric McMenamin, Colm Melaugh, Shane Gallagher; Tim Callaghan, Calvin Bradley, Odhran Doherty.
