Search

17 Apr 2022

Burt have too much firepower for Urris in Inishowen derby

It is now three wins in a row for Burt who reviously beat Naomh Padraig, Lifford, and Robert Emmets and a third defeat in a row for Urris after reversals to Naomh Ultan and Naomh Padraig

Burt have too much firepower for Urris in Inishowen derby

Midfield action from Burt against Urris in Division 3 on Saturday. Photo :Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Tom Comack at Hibernian Park

17 Apr 2022 9:27 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Burt made it three wins from their first three games in Division 3 with a comfortable win over Urris at Hibernian Park.

Burt 3-12
Urris 0-4


John Fitzpatrick and Darren Gallagher scored the goals with corner-forward Fitpatrick netting two, both in the second half while Sean McHugh once again top scored for the locals with eight points.

The writing was on the wall from early on. Burt played into a stiff breeze and reeled off the game’s first five points inside the opening 10 minutes. The elusive McHugh posted all five points for the men from Hiberian Park who were playing a fast flowing direct brand of football.



It was 12 minutes before Kevin McLaughlin, from a 40-metre free, opened the Burt scoring. Three minutes later Gallagher finished off a sweeping move that began with fullback Stevie O’Donnell for the Burt goal and a 1-7 to 0-1 lead with 15 minutes on the clock.

The strike rate dried up for the best part of the second quarter before McHugh and dual star Christy McDermott raised white flags and full forward Pearse McCarrion struck for Urris’s second point in the closing seconds of the first half.

Any chance of an Urris second half revival were well and truly ended when the razor sharp Fitpatrick struck for goal number two in the early minutes of the second period.

Burt now led 2-7 to 0-2 and while Kevin McLaughlin again from a free found the range for a third Urris third point. Wind-assisted Burt continued to press with Denvir Kelly, Dara Grant and Keith McColgan in the half backline, their launching pad.
McHugh and Martin McElhinney from a 45 after McHugh was denied from the penalty spot by a top drawer save from Jonathan Noone, in the Urris goals.

The keeper guessed correctly and dived to his right to turn the spot kick around the post. Denvir Kelly had been tripped for the penalty. But the Urris keeper was plucking the ball out of his net minutes later when Fitzpatrick struck for goal number three. That was on 45 minutes and Burt led 3-9 to 0-3.

The game fizzled out in the final quarter with Fitzpatrick, McHugh and substitute John O’Brien landing points for the locals and Eoin McLaughlin scored Urris’s points.

Burt scorers: Sean McHugh 0-8, 4 f; John Fitzpatrick 2-1; Martin McElhinney 0-1, 45; John O’Brien and Christy McDermott 0-1.
Urris scorers: Kevin McLaughlin 0-2, 2f; Pearse McCarron and Eoin McLaughlin 0-1.

Burt: Shay Bown; Seamie O’Donnell, Shane O’Donnell, Gareth Quinn; Keith McColgan, Denvir Kelly, Dara Grant; Conor O’Donnell, Martin McElhinney; Darren Gallagher, Christy McDermott, Callum Porter; J Fitzpatrick,Martin Donaghy,, S McHugh.
Subs: Calvin Gallagher for C Porter, Sean O’Donnell for C McDermott, Jack O’ Brien for D Grant, Kevin Curran for G Quinn, Ciaran Bradley for C O’Donnell.

Urris: Jonathan Noone; Martin Brennan,Kieran Kelly, Sean McDaid; Dean Harkin, Oisin Devlin, Brendan Doherty; Luke Devlin, Eoin McLaughlin; Kevin McLaughlin, Padraig Doherty, Oisin Hession; Conor Bradley, Pearse McCarron, Peter Devlin. Subs: Conor O’Donnell for P Devlin, Gavin McDaid for C Bradley.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media