Bradley-Walsh turns the tide for MacCumhaills against Dungloe

Joel Bradley-Walsh came off the bench to steer Sean MacCumhaills to victory over Dungloe.

Sean MacCumhaills 1-12

Dungloe 0-10

The Finnsiders were 0-5 to 0-1 in arrears when Bradley-Walsh appeared as a replacement for the hamstrung Gary Wilson,

Bradley-Walsh was recruited to the Donegal squad earlier this year after impressing for LyIT in the Sigerson Cup and his involvement, including five points, helped MacCumhaills to see off Dungloe in Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon.

MacCumhaills, aided by Steven O’Reilly’s goal three minutes into added time, reeled off 1-5 to lead 1-6 to 1-6 at half-time.In the early moments Dungloe looked good value for a four-point lead and it might’ve been greater only for Eoin Gallen saving well from Ryan Brennan.

Barry Curran landed the game’s first point after only 15 seconds and Dessie Gallagher’s men stretched the lead with Daire Gallagher posting two points in the opening 20 minutes.

A net effort by Kevin McCormack was the sole check in the column for MacCumhaills until Bradley-Walsh converted a close-range free in the 21st minute.

A delightful ’45 by Bradley Walsh had MacCumhaills ahead for the first time and they had a little daylight when O’Reilly drilled to the bottom corner after Aaron Kelly made the incision.

A 42nd minute free by Gallagher ended a barren spell for Dungloe, who scored just once in the opening 24 minutes of the second half.

By then, MacCumhaills had the heavy lifting done.

Bradley-Walsh intercepted and Luke Gavigan fed Carl Dunnion for a tidy point before Bradley-Walsh kicked a wonderful free from 50 metres.

Bradley-Walsh hit a superb point from the terrace side to stretch the margin and Danny Rodgers, the Dungloe goalkeeper, turned over a powerful attempt by Gavin Gallagher.

Daniel Ward, Gallagher and Shaun McGee brought Dungloe a little closer with a trio of late scores, but the points were already destined to stay in the Twin Towns.

Sean MacCumhaills scorers: Joel Bradley-Walsh 0-5, 3f, 1 ’45; Steven O’Reilly 1-1; Martin O’Reilly (2f), Kevin McCormack 0-2; Carl Dunnion, Gavin Gallagher 0-1

Dungloe scorers: Daire Gallagher 0-5, 3f; David Ward 0-2f; Barry Curran, Oisin Bonner, Shaun McGee 0-1

Sean MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Eoin McGonagle, Gary Dunnion, Josh McMenamin; Aaron Kelly, Luke Gavigan, Chad McSorley; Gavin Gallagher, Steven O’Reilly; Gary Wilson, Jamie Keegan, Cian Mulligan; Kevin McCormack, Martin O’Reilly, Carl Dunnion. Subs: Joel Bradley-Walsh for Wilson (20), Martin Gallagher for G.Dunnion (34), Brian Lafferty for C.Dunnion (52), Benny McLaughlin for Keegan (57).

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jordan Saville, Aaron Ward, Jason McBride; Barry Curran, Christy Greene, Darren Curran; Gerard Walsh, Matthew Ward; Dylan Sweeney, Daire Gallagher, Ryan Brennan; Oisin Bonner, Luke Neely, Daniel Ward. Subs: Shaun McGee for Neely (41), James McComhaill for Saville (42), David McCarron for D.Ward (54).

Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary’s, Convoy).