Termon duo left heartbroken as London hit by injury-time Leitrim goal

Termon pair Nathan McElwaine and Enda McCormick featured for a London side who gave Leitrim the fright of their lives in the Connacht SFC.

Leitrim were indebted to a goal in the fifth of six minutes of injury time from Ryan O’Rourke to seal a dramatic 3-12 to 2-11 win at Ruislip, after the visitors had lost Evan Sweeney was sent off.

McElwaine lined up at corner-back, while McCormick came on in the 28th minute and was replaced in the 58th.

O’Rourke’s first half penalty helped Leitrim into a lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-9. Leitrim were eight points in front at one stage in the second half, with Donal Wrynn adding a second goal.

London stormed back with goals from Sean Hickey and Fearghal McMahon and a free from James Hynes meant they trailed by a single point. But it was to be Leitrim’s day and their late goal sealed a four-point win in the end.

Andy Moran’s team will now take on Galway or Mayo for a place in the Connacht sem-final.