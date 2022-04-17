Termon duo left heartbroken as London hit by injury-time Leitrim goal

Darragh Rooney of Leitrim in action against Nathan McElwaine of London during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between London and Leitrim at McGovern Park in Ruislip
Termon pair Nathan McElwaine and Enda McCormick featured for a London side who gave Leitrim the fright of their lives in the Connacht SFC.
Leitrim were indebted to a goal in the fifth of six minutes of injury time from Ryan O’Rourke to seal a dramatic 3-12 to 2-11 win at Ruislip, after the visitors had lost Evan Sweeney was sent off.
McElwaine lined up at corner-back, while McCormick came on in the 28th minute and was replaced in the 58th.
O’Rourke’s first half penalty helped Leitrim into a lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-9. Leitrim were eight points in front at one stage in the second half, with Donal Wrynn adding a second goal.
London stormed back with goals from Sean Hickey and Fearghal McMahon and a free from James Hynes meant they trailed by a single point. But it was to be Leitrim’s day and their late goal sealed a four-point win in the end.
Andy Moran’s team will now take on Galway or Mayo for a place in the Connacht sem-final.
