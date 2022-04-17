Search

17 Apr 2022

Termon duo left heartbroken as London hit by injury-time Leitrim goal

The Connacht quarter-final in Ruislip proved an exciting affair with London coming from eight down to trail by one in injury time before being stung at the bitter end

Darragh Rooney of Leitrim in action against Nathan McElwaine of London during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between London and Leitrim at McGovern Park in Ruislip

Reporter:

Alan Foley

17 Apr 2022 10:18 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Termon pair Nathan McElwaine and Enda McCormick featured for a London side who gave Leitrim the fright of their lives in the Connacht SFC.

Leitrim were indebted to a goal in the fifth of six minutes of injury time from Ryan O’Rourke to seal a dramatic 3-12 to 2-11 win at Ruislip, after the visitors had lost Evan Sweeney was sent off.

McElwaine lined up at corner-back, while McCormick came on in the 28th minute and was replaced in the 58th.

O’Rourke’s first half penalty helped Leitrim into a lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-9. Leitrim were eight points in front at one stage in the second half, with Donal Wrynn adding a second goal.

London stormed back with goals from Sean Hickey and Fearghal McMahon and a free from James Hynes meant they trailed by a single point. But it was to be Leitrim’s day and their late goal sealed a four-point win in the end.

Andy Moran’s team will now take on Galway or Mayo for a place in the Connacht sem-final.

