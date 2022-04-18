Search

18 Apr 2022

Devlin and Harden in fine form for Naomh Muire against Naomh Padraig Lifford

A combined total of 1-12 from the Naomh Muire pair went a long way towards their victory over Naomh Padraig Lifford

Naomh Muire got their Division 3 campaign back on track following their loss at Naomh Bríd

Reporter:

Tom Comack

18 Apr 2022 1:49 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Muire bounced back from last weekend’s away defeat to Naomh Brid with a big win over Padraig at the Banks, at the Banks, on Saturday evening.

Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses 1-20
Naomh Padraig, Lifford 1-4

The deadly sharp upfront duo of Daniel Devlin and Harry Harden did the bulk of the scoring for the locals. Devlin scored 1-6 and Harden accounted for 0-6 on an evening the winners had seven different scorers.

Brian Breslin top scored for Naomh Padraig with 1-1. Naomh Muire led by five points, 0-10 to 1-2, at half-time despite failing to convert two early penalties. But they turned the screw in the second period to out score the men from Lifford by a goal and ten to just three points.

Naomh Muire scorers: Daniel Devlin 1-6, Harry Harden 0-6, Declan Ward 0-2, Ultan Boyle 0-2, Shaun Burns 0-2, Brian Gillespie 0-1, Joey Gillespie 0-1.
Naomh Padraig scorers: Brian Breslin 1-1, Kevin McBrearty 0-2, Kevin Lynch 0-1.

Naomh Muire: Declan Ward; Conor Cannon,Brian Gillespie, Shane Boyle; Daniel Gallagher, Paddy McCafferty, Ferdia Doherty; Daniel Ward, Ultan Boyle; Darren Sweeney; Shaun Burns 0-2, Fintan Doherty; Joey Gillespie, Daniel Devlin, Harry Harden. Subs: Jamie McCready for C Cannon, Patrick Rodgers for U Boyle, Jack O’Donnell for H Harden.

Naomh Padraig: Jordan Nelson; Charles Dooher, Paul Lynch, Joe Murray; Rory Brennan, Martin McHugh, Michael Gallagher; Seamus Breslin, Martin Mongan; Conor Breslin, Brian Breslin, Shane Gallagher; Kevin McBrearty, Darren Gillespie, Kevin Lynch.

