Search

19 Apr 2022

Bonner: 'Some of the suspensions that are handed just amaze you'

Although the Donegal manager did not go into the specifics that sees five players miss Sunday's Ulster quarter-final against Armagh, while Rian O'Neill was cleared to play, he states the system doesn't make mush sense

Bonner: 'Some of the suspensions that are handed just amaze you'

Declan Bonner and his Donegal side face Armagh in Ballybofey on Sunday in the Ulster SFC quarter-final

Reporter:

Alan Foley

19 Apr 2022 1:57 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Declan Bonner admits he sometimes struggles to understand the logic of the whole appeal process involved in the GAA.

The Donegal manager was unwilling to get into the specifics of the fall-out from last month’s Allianz League Division 1 fixture in Letterkenny, which means two of his players and three from Armagh will miss Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final in Ballybofey.

Referee Paddy Neilan cited Donegal duo Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee for contributing to an aftermath melee, as well as Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Aidan Nugent from Armagh.

Donegal opted not to appeal their one-match bans, while Armagh did, unsuccessfully, as they were upheld at a Central Hearings Committee.

Sweeney: ‘I’m glad that Rian O’Neill is playing’

Former Donegal full-back Raymond Sweeney remembers the days when Armagh were the bane of his life and says Sunday's encounter, in which Kieran McGeeney's talisman has been cleared to play, will show where Donegal are at

Armagh’s talisman Rian O’Neill was then handed a proposed one-match ban for his part. O'Neill's legal representative was able, on appeal, to point to a technicality in CCCC's video evidence, which cleared the Crossmaglen Rangers forward to play on Sunday.

“I have been in the game a long time and it still does not make much sense to me, to be quite honest,” Bonner said. “It is what it is, it is not something I get too involved in.

“There are committees in place, appeals committees and everything else in place and sometimes you look at some of the suspensions that are handed and they just amaze you. Then, it is all down to technicalities ...”

With punishments involving melees inconsistent at best this year, players deemed to be contributing are the most likely to face further action, whatever their role.

“They are looking for that first player coming in, that is what they are looking for and any player in there contributing,” Bonner added. “How do you say they are not contributing if they are in there? To me, it is something that has to be looked at.”

Bonner said that in the case of his two suspended players, the decision was made not to contest Neilan’s findings.
“Listen, when a referee’s report goes in it is very difficult to [get it changed]... you could be wasting a couple of weeks trying. The decision was made and just move on.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media