Bonner: 'Some of the suspensions that are handed just amaze you'

Declan Bonner admits he sometimes struggles to understand the logic of the whole appeal process involved in the GAA.

The Donegal manager was unwilling to get into the specifics of the fall-out from last month’s Allianz League Division 1 fixture in Letterkenny, which means two of his players and three from Armagh will miss Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final in Ballybofey.

Referee Paddy Neilan cited Donegal duo Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee for contributing to an aftermath melee, as well as Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Aidan Nugent from Armagh.

Donegal opted not to appeal their one-match bans, while Armagh did, unsuccessfully, as they were upheld at a Central Hearings Committee.

Armagh’s talisman Rian O’Neill was then handed a proposed one-match ban for his part. O'Neill's legal representative was able, on appeal, to point to a technicality in CCCC's video evidence, which cleared the Crossmaglen Rangers forward to play on Sunday.

“I have been in the game a long time and it still does not make much sense to me, to be quite honest,” Bonner said. “It is what it is, it is not something I get too involved in.

“There are committees in place, appeals committees and everything else in place and sometimes you look at some of the suspensions that are handed and they just amaze you. Then, it is all down to technicalities ...”

With punishments involving melees inconsistent at best this year, players deemed to be contributing are the most likely to face further action, whatever their role.

“They are looking for that first player coming in, that is what they are looking for and any player in there contributing,” Bonner added. “How do you say they are not contributing if they are in there? To me, it is something that has to be looked at.”

Bonner said that in the case of his two suspended players, the decision was made not to contest Neilan’s findings.

“Listen, when a referee’s report goes in it is very difficult to [get it changed]... you could be wasting a couple of weeks trying. The decision was made and just move on.”