Search

20 Apr 2022

Armagh trio win appeals to DRA and are free to face Donegal

Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin and Aidan Nugent were handed one-match bans by the CHC, only to successfully appeal

Armagh trio win appeals to DRA and are free to face Donegal

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Alan Foley

19 Apr 2022 10:13 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Armagh’s Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin and Aidan Nugent have had their one-match bans lifted ahead of their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal on Sunday.

The GAA’s Central Appeals Committee overruled the decision of the Central Hearings Committee, who had given the trio a ban following referee Paddy Neilan’s report on their part in a postmatch melee at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny following the Allianz League Division 1 fixture. Mackin is expected to miss out through injury. 

Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee were also suspended and with Donegal deciding not to appeal, they are the only two of the six who will not be permitted to play this weekend. Donegal opted not to appeal their one-match bans, while Armagh did, initially unsuccessfully, as they were upheld at a Central Hearings Committee.

Armagh’s talisman Rian O’Neill was then handed a proposed one-match ban for his part. O'Neill's legal representative was able, on appeal, to point to a technicality in CCCC's video evidence, which cleared the Crossmaglen Rangers forward to play on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media