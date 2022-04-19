Armagh trio win appeals to DRA and are free to face Donegal

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny
Armagh’s Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin and Aidan Nugent have had their one-match bans lifted ahead of their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal on Sunday.
The GAA’s Central Appeals Committee overruled the decision of the Central Hearings Committee, who had given the trio a ban following referee Paddy Neilan’s report on their part in a postmatch melee at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny following the Allianz League Division 1 fixture. Mackin is expected to miss out through injury.
Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee were also suspended and with Donegal deciding not to appeal, they are the only two of the six who will not be permitted to play this weekend. Donegal opted not to appeal their one-match bans, while Armagh did, initially unsuccessfully, as they were upheld at a Central Hearings Committee.
Armagh’s talisman Rian O’Neill was then handed a proposed one-match ban for his part. O'Neill's legal representative was able, on appeal, to point to a technicality in CCCC's video evidence, which cleared the Crossmaglen Rangers forward to play on Sunday.
