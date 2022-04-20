Search

20 Apr 2022

Donegal senior ladies trio close in on 100 Club

Donegal begin their Ulster Ladies SFC campaign on May 1 against Cavan

Donegal senior ladies trio close in on 100 Club

Nicole McLaughlin (main image) with Katy Herron (inset, top) and Emer Gallagher (inset, bottom) are all closing in on their 100th appearances

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

20 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Three Donegal women are closing in on their 100th senior appearance in the county jersey, Donegal GAA statistician Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir has outlined.

Katy Herron and Nicole McLaughlin, who have made 98 appearances, are expected to join Donegal’s 100 Club in the coming weeks.

Donegal begin their Ulster ladies SFC campaign on May 1 when they host Cavan.

Emer Gallagher, who is undergoing rehabilitation on a cruciate ligament injury, has made 99 appearances and the Termon woman could be back later in the summer.

Glenfin’s Herron and McLaughlin, who is from Termon, were named on the Donegal Yearbook Team of the Decade in 2019.

All three were on the Donegal sides that won Ulster titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

McLaughlin was Donegal’s Player of the Year in 2012, her first year on the panel and Herron was named the Player of the Year in 2014.

Gallagher and Herron won the Division 2 final in 2016  while Gallagher and McLaughlin won an All-Ireland club title with Termon in 2014.

Donegal were Division 1 finalists earlier this month, losing out to reigning All-Ireland champions Meath.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media