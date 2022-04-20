Donegal senior ladies trio close in on 100 Club

Three Donegal women are closing in on their 100th senior appearance in the county jersey, Donegal GAA statistician Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir has outlined.

Katy Herron and Nicole McLaughlin, who have made 98 appearances, are expected to join Donegal’s 100 Club in the coming weeks.

Donegal begin their Ulster ladies SFC campaign on May 1 when they host Cavan.

Emer Gallagher, who is undergoing rehabilitation on a cruciate ligament injury, has made 99 appearances and the Termon woman could be back later in the summer.

Glenfin’s Herron and McLaughlin, who is from Termon, were named on the Donegal Yearbook Team of the Decade in 2019.

All three were on the Donegal sides that won Ulster titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

McLaughlin was Donegal’s Player of the Year in 2012, her first year on the panel and Herron was named the Player of the Year in 2014.

Gallagher and Herron won the Division 2 final in 2016 while Gallagher and McLaughlin won an All-Ireland club title with Termon in 2014.

Donegal were Division 1 finalists earlier this month, losing out to reigning All-Ireland champions Meath.