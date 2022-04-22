Quiz: Test your knowledge of Donegal's clashes with Armagh

Donegal's Stephen McDermott in action against Aaron Kernan, Paul McGrane, Enda McNulty and Francie Bellew in 2006
Donegal and Armagh have run into one another on frequent occasions down the years in both league and championship.
See how well you can remember them in our quiz.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.