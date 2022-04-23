Search

23 Apr 2022

St Eunan's hit the right notes to see off Aodh Ruadh in SHL

The Letterkenny side lost their opening two outings of the campaign but now have back-to-back victories

St Eunan's has 15 points to spare at O'Donnell Park against their visitors from Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

23 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

St Eunan’s still had too much power and panache for a battling Ballyshannon side in O’Donnell Park to add to their victory over Dungloe a week beforehand in the Donegal SHL. 

St Eunan’s 3-16
Aodh Ruadh 0-10 

The winners led by 1-11 to 0-4 in the first half, with Matt Ahern grabbing the goal and Peter Kelly notching the bulk of the scores. Senan Rooney and Aaron Cullen were among the scorers for the Ballyshannon team.

Seven points separated the Inishowen neighbours at the Scarvey

St Eunan’s scored two more goals in the second half, with Kelly and Gavin Forde the scorers, as Aodh Ruadh improved and had points from Stephen Connolly, Rooney and a very solid display from Kyle McNulty. Kelly and Forde continued to be prominent for Eunan’s who are showing some strength in depth.

