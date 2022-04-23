Search

23 Apr 2022

Nathan Boyle's late, late free gives Aodh Ruadh a share with Naomh Conaill

Nathan Boyle's late, late free gives Aodh Ruadh a share with Naomh Conaill

Nathan Boyle . . . Aodh Ruadh's saviour against Naomh Conaill

Reporter:

Contributor

23 Apr 2022 10:05 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Hitting the last point of the game, only their second point of the second half, Aodh Ruadh shared the spoils with league leaders Naomh Conaill in Munday's Field.

Aodh Ruadh 1-8
Naomh Conaill 0-11

When these sides met at the same venue in the championship last year, it ended all square, and it was the same this time in Division 1 of the league.

Aodh Ruadh had the better of the first half and led at half-time by 1-6 to 0-5, but the current league holders, Naomh Conaill, showed their worth in the second half, reeling off six points to go ahead in the game for the first time in the 55th minute.
Then a free from Nathan Boyle got the home side a draw in added time.

Naomh Conaill had county panellist Charlie McGuinness on board and he hit three of their first half points with Brendan McDyer and John O'Malley also on target.

Cloughaneely’s brisk start burns Termon

Cloughaneely picked up a first League win of 2022 with victory over winless Termon at The Burn Road


Aodh Ruadh had hit the first three points from Nathan Boyle (two frees) and Colm Kelly. Shane McGrath and Nathan Boyle added further points before Darren Drummond struck for their goal.
Brendan McDyer was to the fore for the visitors in the second half, hitting three points while Keegan McGill, John O'Malley and McGuinness were also on target. Cian Rooney got the other Aodh Ruadh second half points.

Aodh Ruadh scorers: Nathan Boyle 0-5,3f; Darren Drummond 1-0; Shane McGrath, Colm Kelly, Cian Rooney 0-1 each.
Naomh Conaill scorers: Brendan McDyer 0-5,2f; Charlie McGuinness 0-3; John O'Malley 0-2; Keelan McGill 0-1.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Kyle Murray, Mark McGlynn; Eddie Lynch, Colm Kelly, Michael McKenna; Niall Murray, Nathan Boyle; Diarmaid McInerney, David Dolan, Gary Carty; Cian Rooney, Darren Drummond, Shane McGrath. Subs: Dylan Gallagher for C Rooney; Matt Gillespie for Drummond; Senan Rooney for McInerney; Donagh McIntyre.

NAOMH CONAILL: Paudie Brennan; Conor Roarty, Jason Campbell, Stephen Molloy; Kevin McGettigan, Anthony Thompson, Cian Doherty; Nathan Byrne, Keelan McGill; Brendan McDyer, John O'Malley, Eunan Doherty; Paul McGuinness, Charlie McGuinness, Leo McLoone.

REFEREE: Michael McShane (Kilcar)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media