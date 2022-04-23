Nathan Boyle's late, late free gives Aodh Ruadh a share with Naomh Conaill

Hitting the last point of the game, only their second point of the second half, Aodh Ruadh shared the spoils with league leaders Naomh Conaill in Munday's Field.

Aodh Ruadh 1-8

Naomh Conaill 0-11

When these sides met at the same venue in the championship last year, it ended all square, and it was the same this time in Division 1 of the league.



Aodh Ruadh had the better of the first half and led at half-time by 1-6 to 0-5, but the current league holders, Naomh Conaill, showed their worth in the second half, reeling off six points to go ahead in the game for the first time in the 55th minute.

Then a free from Nathan Boyle got the home side a draw in added time.



Naomh Conaill had county panellist Charlie McGuinness on board and he hit three of their first half points with Brendan McDyer and John O'Malley also on target.





Aodh Ruadh had hit the first three points from Nathan Boyle (two frees) and Colm Kelly. Shane McGrath and Nathan Boyle added further points before Darren Drummond struck for their goal.Brendan McDyer was to the fore for the visitors in the second half, hitting three points while Keegan McGill, John O'Malley and McGuinness were also on target. Cian Rooney got the other Aodh Ruadh second half points.Nathan Boyle 0-5,3f; Darren Drummond 1-0; Shane McGrath, Colm Kelly, Cian Rooney 0-1 each.Brendan McDyer 0-5,2f; Charlie McGuinness 0-3; John O'Malley 0-2; Keelan McGill 0-1.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Kyle Murray, Mark McGlynn; Eddie Lynch, Colm Kelly, Michael McKenna; Niall Murray, Nathan Boyle; Diarmaid McInerney, David Dolan, Gary Carty; Cian Rooney, Darren Drummond, Shane McGrath. Subs: Dylan Gallagher for C Rooney; Matt Gillespie for Drummond; Senan Rooney for McInerney; Donagh McIntyre.

NAOMH CONAILL: Paudie Brennan; Conor Roarty, Jason Campbell, Stephen Molloy; Kevin McGettigan, Anthony Thompson, Cian Doherty; Nathan Byrne, Keelan McGill; Brendan McDyer, John O'Malley, Eunan Doherty; Paul McGuinness, Charlie McGuinness, Leo McLoone.

REFEREE: Michael McShane (Kilcar)