Bradley-Walsh gives MacCumhaills a big win in Glen

Sean MacCumhaills scored an impressive win over Naomh Columba at Pairc na nGael on Saturday evening.

Naomh Columba 1-6

Sean MacCumhaills 1-13

The Twin Towns men were leading 0-7 to 0-1 at half-time, mainly thanks to the sharp shooting of Joel Bradley Walsh and two points by Jamie Keegan.

Naomh Columba’s sole point in the opening half arrived via a free by goalkeeper Paddy Byrne in the closing moments.

It didn't get any easier for the home side as Kevin McCormack got a couple of points followed by a another free from Bradley Walsh on the resumption.

Sub Ryan Gillespie and a ’45 from Byrne got scores for Naomh Columba, but the home side lost Lanty Molloy to a red card.

Christopher Byrne netted a fisted goal for Glen while Eric Carr steered over three second-half points, but the gap was too much.

With time nearly up Sean MacCumhaills sub Brian Lafferty struck a goal to sealed the two points for the visitors.



Naomh Columba scorers: Eric Carr 0-3, 1m; Christopher Byrne 1-0; Paddy Byrne 0-2, 1f, 1 ’45; Ryan Gillespie 0-1f.

Sean MacCumhaills scorers: Joel Bradley Walsh 0-6, 3f,1 ’45; Kevin McCormack 0-3; Jamie Keegan, Aaron Kelly 0-2.



Naomh Columba: Paddy Byrne; Paul O’Hare, Barry Carr, Stephen Jones; Lanty Molloy, Phillip McNern, Pauric Hegarty; Declan McGuire, Fionn Gallagher; Liam Boyle, Eric Carr, Ryan McNern; Christopher Byrne, Michael Callaghan, Ronan Gillespie. Subs Oisin McGinley and Ryan Gillespie for Boyle and Gillespie, Stephen Callaghan for B.Carr.



Sean MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Eoin McGonigle, Gary Dunnion, Sean Breen; Aaron Kelly, Luke Gavigan, Chad McSorley; Steven O’Reilly, Gavin Gallagher; Carl Dunnion, Jamie Keegan, Cian Mulligan; Kevin McCormack, Martin O’Reilly, Joel Bradley Walsh. Sub: Brian Lafferty for C.Dunnion.



Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh).