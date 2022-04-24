Search

24 Apr 2022

Two late changes to the Donegal starting XV to face Armagh

Peadar Mogan and Shane O'Donnell have been drafted into Declan Bonner's team

Donegal and Armagh meet in the Ulster SFC at 2pm

Reporter:

Alan Foley

24 Apr 2022 2:35 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal have made two late changes to the programme team to take on Armagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final this afternoon.

Peadar Mogan and Shane O’Donnell come in for Paul Brennan and Niall O’Donnell. On the Armagh side, Aidan Nugent, who scored 1-6 in last month’s 1-14 to 1-13 Allianz League defeat by Declan Bonner’s team, is replaced by Conor Turbitt.

Donegal
1 Shaun Patton

2 Caolan Ward
3 Brendan McCole
4 Stephen McMenamin

5 Ryan McHugh
6 Eoghan Ban Gallagher
25 Peadar Mogan

8 Hugh McFadden
9 Jason McGee

10 Ciaran Thompson
20 Shane O’Donnell
12 Michael Langan

13 Patrick McBrearty
14 Michael Murphy
15 Jamie Brennan

Subs: 16 Michael Lynch, 17 Ethan O’Donnell, 18 Caolan McGonagle, 19 Conor O’Donnell, 11 Niall O’Donnell, 21 Tony McClenaghan, 22 Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí, 23 Daire Ó Baoill, 24 Aaron Doherty, 7 Paul Brennan, 26 Caolan McColgan.

