Naomh Muire post comfortable win at Robert Emmets

Naomh Muire had a comfortable win over Robert Emmets in Castlefin on Saturday evening.
Robert Emmets 0-4
Naomh Muire 1-13
Daniel Devlin was in fine form for the men from the Lower Rosses and he top scored once again and ended the game with a personal tally of eight points.
Ferdia Doherty scored the game’s only goal and also posted a point from wing-back in a game that Na Rossa had six different scorers.
Doherty’s goal in the first half saw Danny O’Donnell’s men change ends 1-4 to 0-2 in front.
And O’Donnell’s charges kicked on in the second half to out 12-point winners and maintain their push for promotion.
Robert Emmets have yet to get off the mark and are propping up the table with no points from three outings.
Naomh Muire scorers: Daniel Devlin(0-8), Ferdia Doherty 1-1, Fintan Doherty 0-1, Adam O’Brien 0-1,Darren Sweeney 0-1, Harry Harden 0-1.
Naomh Muire: Declan Ward; Conor Cannon, Brian Gillespie, Shane Boyle; Daniel Gallagher, Paddy McCafferty, Ferdia Doherty; Ultan Boyle, Adam O’Brien; Darren Sweeney, Shaun Burns, Fintan Doherty; Jack O’Donnell, Daniel Devlin, Harry Harden.
Subs: Hugh Sweeney for D Ward, Tomas O’Donnell for S Burns, Patrick Rodgers for F Doherty, Laurence Coyle for J O’Donnell, Jamie McCready for D Devlin.
