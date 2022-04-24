Home win for MacCumhaill's over Dungloe in SHL

The home side had no real problems against an understrength Dungloe side in Ballybofey this evening.
Sean MacCumhaill’s 3-21
Dungloe 0-12
Two first half goals from Barry McGranaghan and Andrew Bradley helped push MacCumhaill’s to a 2-9 to 0-8 interval lead with ex county star Lee Henderson landing the points and Thomas Hartnett replying for the Gaeltacht men.
Whatever challenge Dungloe mounted in the first half evaporated on the resumption as the winners tagged on a further nine points to the visitors tally of three.
Henderson landed 0-9 for the winners and Fintan Griffin grabbed another goal for MacCumhaills while Thomas Hartnett landed a total of 0-8 for the outgunned Rosses Park side who face Aodh Ruadh next Friday night.
Meanwhile MacCumhaill's have a tough derby encounter with neighbours Setanta.
