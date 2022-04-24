Search

24 Apr 2022

Naomh Bríd continue winning ways against Na Rossa

It's three wins on the bounce now for Naomh Bríd following their victory over Na Rossa on Saturday

Naomh Brid moved onto six points for the season

Reporter:

Tom Comack

24 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Brid claimed the points in a hard fought physical encounter with a three point win over Na Rossa, in Trummon, on Saturday evening. 

Naomh Brid 0-8 
Na Rossa 0-5 

It is a third win in a row for Naomh Brid after losing their opening game of the season to Naomh Colmcille.

Naomh Brid played with the wind in the first half and led by double scores 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time. But it was backs to the wall in the second period  for the locals who  could only muster two more points in the second period. Centre-half back Eoin McGarrigle kicked the two second half-points. 

Na Rossa’s played the closing 10 minutes with 14 players  after midfielder Christian Bonner picked up a red card.

 Naomh Brid scorers: Eoin Rush 0-4, Eoin McGarrigle 0-2, Ryan Brogan 0-1, Gearoid Gallagher 0-1, 

Na Rossa: Oisin Caulfield 0-1,Gerard Breslin 0-1,Cillian Bonner 0-1,John McDyre 0-1. 

Naomh Brid: Pauric McDaid; Shane Timoney, Clint Walsh, Paul Diver; Eoin Quinn, Eoin McGarrigle, Ryan Brogan; Thomas Gallagher, Callum Gallagher; Darren Russell, Darragh Brogan, Gearoid Gallagher; Liam Gallagher, Eoin Rush, Liam Duffy.

Na Rossa: Martin Molloy, Mark Bonner, Johnny Bonner, Jamie McCready; Oisin Caulfield, Daniel M Melly, Adam McHugh;  Eugene Molloy, Christian Bonner; Gerard Breslin,  Odhran Molloy, Keelin Devenney;  Cillian Bonner, Aidan McCahill, John McDyre 0-1.Subs; John Paul McCready 0-1, G Breslin, John Paul Breslin for K Devenney.

Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba) 

