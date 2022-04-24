Naomh Bríd continue winning ways against Na Rossa

Naomh Brid moved onto six points for the season
Naomh Brid claimed the points in a hard fought physical encounter with a three point win over Na Rossa, in Trummon, on Saturday evening.
Naomh Brid 0-8
Na Rossa 0-5
It is a third win in a row for Naomh Brid after losing their opening game of the season to Naomh Colmcille.
Naomh Brid played with the wind in the first half and led by double scores 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time. But it was backs to the wall in the second period for the locals who could only muster two more points in the second period. Centre-half back Eoin McGarrigle kicked the two second half-points.
Na Rossa’s played the closing 10 minutes with 14 players after midfielder Christian Bonner picked up a red card.
Naomh Brid scorers: Eoin Rush 0-4, Eoin McGarrigle 0-2, Ryan Brogan 0-1, Gearoid Gallagher 0-1,
Na Rossa: Oisin Caulfield 0-1,Gerard Breslin 0-1,Cillian Bonner 0-1,John McDyre 0-1.
Naomh Brid: Pauric McDaid; Shane Timoney, Clint Walsh, Paul Diver; Eoin Quinn, Eoin McGarrigle, Ryan Brogan; Thomas Gallagher, Callum Gallagher; Darren Russell, Darragh Brogan, Gearoid Gallagher; Liam Gallagher, Eoin Rush, Liam Duffy.
Na Rossa: Martin Molloy, Mark Bonner, Johnny Bonner, Jamie McCready; Oisin Caulfield, Daniel M Melly, Adam McHugh; Eugene Molloy, Christian Bonner; Gerard Breslin, Odhran Molloy, Keelin Devenney; Cillian Bonner, Aidan McCahill, John McDyre 0-1.Subs; John Paul McCready 0-1, G Breslin, John Paul Breslin for K Devenney.
Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)
