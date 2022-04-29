Search

30 Apr 2022

Four Masters get back to winning ways at home to Red Hugh's

Killian Faulkner on fire for the home team, accounting for 1-6 of their tally

Jason Duignan in possession for Four Masters against Red Hugh's Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Peter Campbell

29 Apr 2022 11:41 PM

Four Masters got their second win at home on Friday night with a good win over Red Hugh's at Tirconaill Park.

Four Masters 3-17
Red Hugh's 2-12

The winners led by 3-7 to 1-5 at half-time and they were able to maintain that lead until the final whistle on a perfect evening for football.

The win means that Four Masters have won three of their first four games, their only setback last weekend away to Downings.

Four Masters scorers: Killian Faulkner 1-6,1-0pen; Conor Reid 1-1; Evan Gallagher 1-1; Cian Hegarty (1f), Dermot Slevin, Oisin Reid 0-2 each; Darragh Quinn, Patrick Reid, Joe Leape 0-1 each.

Red Hugh's scorers: Jack Gillespie 0-7,4f; Calvikn Bradley 1-3,2f; Tim Callaghan 1-1; Odhran Doherty 0-1.

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Caolan Loughney, Brian Fegan, Darragh Geary; Leo McHugh, Aidan McHugh, Evan Gallagher; Patrick Reid, Richard O'Rourke; Oisin Reid, Jason Duignan, Joe Leape; Killian Faulkner, Conor Reid, Cian Hegarty. Subs: Brian Peter Gallagher for Loughney; Dermot Slevin for C Reid; Darragh Quinn for E Gallagher; Ross O'Keeney for BP Gallagher; Matthew McKenna for Duignan.

RED HUGH'S: Luke Kelly; Aaron McGlinchey, Shane McGlinchey, Jason Callaghan; Tiernan Kelly, James Doherty, Colm Melaugh; Jack Gillespie, Darragh McMenamin; Ryan Kelly, Odhran Doherty, Pauric McMenamin; Gerard Melaugh, Calvin Bradley, Tim Callaghan.

