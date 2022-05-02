Buncrana enjoy comfortable win over Letterkenny Gaels

Buncrana turned on the style to see off the challenge of Letterkenny Gaels, in this Division Two clash at the Scarvey, on Sunday afternoon.



Buncrana 1-16

Letterkenny Gaels 1-6

Matthew Mullholland scored the goal and Peter McLaughlin, John Campbell and Ryan Hegarty turned in five star performances for the locals who were never troubled by Division Two new boys Letterkenny Gaels.

The winners were well on their way to victory at half-time as they traded ends 0-13 to 0-3 at half-time. And the goal tucked away by Matthew Mulholland in the early minutes of the second period was the final fatal blow for the men from Letterkenny.

In fairness to Letterkenny, Gaels battled two the finish and were rewarded when Cormac Cannon scored a late goal to add a little bit of respectability to the final score. The win was a timely boost for Buncrana who lost two of their three games up to Sunday with defeats at home at the hands of Gaeil Fhanada and away to Four Masters.

Buncrana scorers: Matthew Mulhollan 1-3,2f, John Campbell 0-4,2f, Kevin Jordan 0-3, 1 mark, Oisin O’ Flaherty 0-2, Ryan Hegarty 0-1, Oisin Crawford 0-1, William McLaughlin 0-1, Adrian Doherty 0-1.

Letterkenny Gaels: Cormac Cannon 1-2,1,f, Diarmaid O’Cathail 0-1, Ronan Frain 0-1, Stephen O’Brien 0-1, Sean McDonagh 0-1.

Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Stephen Dohetry, Sean Doherty,Conor Grant; Aidan Stokes, William McLaughlin, Oisin Crawford; Peter McLaughlin, Oisin O’Flaherty; Adrian Doherty, Matthew Milholland, John Campbell; Ryan Hegarty, Kevin Jordan, Michael McLaughlin. Subs used; Noel McLaughlin, Oisin Hegarty, Ryan McElhinney, Evan McCallion, Aidan McColgan.

Letterkenny Gaels: Shane Graham; Liam McAlary, Conor Brown. Sean Crossan; Conor Walker, Stephen O’Brien, Brian Diver; Paddy Doherty, Ronan Frain; Cormac Cannon, Sean McDonagh, Diarmaid O’Cathaill; Ciaran Lynch, Kevin Langan, Sean McGilloway. Subs: Fintan Lynch for C Lynch, Ben Gallagher for K Langan, Conor Cullen for S Crossan, Ruben Grimes for L McAlary.