Gaeil Fhánada produce storming second half to clinch Junior Comórtas title

Gaeil Fhanada are the Donegal Junior Comórtas Peile Na Gaeiltachta champions following this afternoon’s final success over Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses in Portsalon.



Gaeil Fhanada 0-14

Naomh Muire 1-4

Just a point down at half-time the eventual champions turned in a power packed second half performance to claim the title in impressive fashion. They outscored Naomh Muire 0-9 to 0-1 in the second period with Bernard McGettigan turning in a powerhouse performance in the middle of the field.

Man of Match Mark McAteer, Bernard McGettigan, Ryan McConigley, Liam McGranaghan, Michael Sweeney, Jimmy Coyle and Darren McElwaine all kicked the points.

Naomh Muire got off to a dream start with a Daniel Devlin goal inside the opening three minutes. The big full-forward fisted effort for a point came back off the crossbar and went in off the back of corner back Odhran Shiels.

But the local response was swift and thanks to points from Bernard Gallagher, close in free and a Mark McAteer point. McAteer opted for the point with a goal chance on. Devlin restored Naomh Muire’s two point advantage but two quick fire points from Michael Sweeney and Ryan McConigley tied up the game at 1-1 to 0-4 with 12 minutes on the clock.

The men from the Lower Rosses were playing with the wind and in flash courtesy of two Harry Harden strikes Naomh Muire were two up again by the 19-minute mark. But the locals finished the half strong with Bernard McGettigan stepping up and after a number of missed chances and poor shot selection Mark McAteer reduced the margin to one.

Naomh Muire led 1-3 to 0-5 at half-time. The locals got the second half off to a flying start and with Mark McAteer, Liam McGrenaghan all nailing points and they were in front for the first time in the game four minutes into the new half.

Leading 0-7 to 1-3 Gaeil Fhanada had raced three in front before Daniel Devlin and Harry Harden combined for Harden to clip over from a tight angle. But with Bernard McGettigan pulling the strings in the middle of the park Liam McGranaghan and Jimmy Coyle stretched the Gaeil Fhanada lead out to four points for the first time in the contest.

And they kicked on with late points from Darren McElwaine, Mark McAteer and Bernard McGettigan to run out comfortable winners. The champions defeated Gaoth Dobhair in Sunday’s semi final after extra-time while Naomh Muire saw off the challenge of Cloughaneely, in the second semi-final.

They now advance to the Comortas Peile Na Gaeiltachta final, in Leitir Mor in Galway the June bank holiday weekend.



Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Bernard McGettigan 0-3,1,f, Mark McAtter 0-4, Michael Sweeney 0-1, Ryan McConigley 0-1, Liam McGranaghan 0-2, Darren McElwaine 0-2, Jimmy Coyle 0-

Naomh Muire: Daniel Devlin 1-1, Harry Harden 0-3,2f,

Gaeil Fhanada: Mark McConigley; Odhran Shiels, Jimmy Coyle, Shaun Kerr; Michael Sweeney, Matthew Gallagher, Ryan McGonigle; Bernard McGettigan, Eoghan Carr, Mark McAteer, Paddy Heraghty, Brandon McClafferty; Seimi Nanny Friel, James Kerr, Darren McElwaine. Subs: Liam McGranaghan for R McConigley (12), Jonathan Friel for P Heraghty, Paddy Carr for J Coyle, Oisin McFadden for M McAteer.

Naomh Muire: Declan Martin; Shane Boyle, Michael Greene, Tomas O’Donnell; Ferdia Doherty, Patrick McCafferty, Fintan Doherty; Tuathal Lunney, Daniel Wrd; Conor Cannon, Adam O’Brien, Ultan Boyle; Harry Harden, Daniel Devlin, Jack O’Donnell. Subs: Darren Sweeney for Shane Boyle, Sean Burns for D Ward, Eoghan Martin for Ultan Boyle.

Referee: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh).