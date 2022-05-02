Glenfin hold their nerve to beat Termon in Comórtas ladies senior final

Glenfin withstood a fierce Termon comeback to win the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta ladies title in Fanad.

Glenfin 2-12

Termon 3-5

A start that yielded 2-4 without return laid the foundation for the county champions, with Termon stuck in the blocks to begin with, before really making a fist of it. Both teams put in good performances, although Glenfin were certainly more effective over the hour.

Glenfin’s first goal came when Danielle McGinley found a pocket of space in only the fifth minute and cut inside on her right foot to steer home. Then, a second was posted by Grainne Houston on12 minutes and Glenfin were in total control.

Termon got going 14 minutes in thanks to a fantastic run from Ciara McGarvey, who was denied a goal herself after her rasping shot came down off the underside of the crossbar and Sophie Curran tucked home the rebound.

Then, a second goal came when Laura McGarvey drove under Sharon Conaghan. At the break, Glenfin were 2-7 to 2-3 ahead.

The impressive Jamie-Lee McMahon scored a fine solo point to get Glenfin going in part two, only for Ciara McGarvey to put Termon right back in the hunt.

Three minutes into the second half and from 10 down it was back to two, 2-8 to 3-3, and all the play for. Jodie McFadden, with her third free, then brought it back to just a single point, with Terese McCafferty adding an impetus from the bench.

McMahon and Katie Long streaded Glenfin, putting them 2-10 to 3-4 up with 20 minutes remaining. Losing Katie Long to a 10-minute sin-bin was a concern though.

Glenfin were managing the game well and maintaining an arm’s length lead. Danielle McGinley’s free with seven to play had Glenfin 2-12 to 3-5 up. With time thin, Termon needed a goal but were struggling to get the ball inside with Glenfin holding possession well and Shannon McLaughlin yellow-carded late on.

Termon did push at the bitter end, with Ciara McGarvey getting a slap on a dropping McFadden free, only for Glenfin to clear the danger.

Glenfin scorers: Danielle McGinley 1-3, 1f; Jamie-Lee McMahon 0-4, Grainne Houston 1-0; Katie Long 0-3, 2f, Brenda Carr 0-2.

Termon scorers: Sophie Curran, Laura McGarvey, Ciara McGarvey 1-0; Jodie McFadden 0-4, 4f; Shannon McLaughlin 0-1;

Glenfin: Sharon Conaghan; Diane McGlynn, Mary Ward, Ciaran Ward; Gemma Glackin, Anne Marie Logue, Lauren Martin; Grainne Houston, Karen Ward; Jamie-Lee McMahon, Katie Long, Brenda Carr; Caoimhe McGlynn, Anne Marie McGlynn; Danielle McGinley.

Termon: Orla Corry; Lauren Gallagher, Jamie-Lee Murray, Aine Boyle; Niamh Friel, Aibhe McDaid, Chelsea Gorman; Jenny McGettigan, Jill McGettigan; Laura McGarvey, Shannon McLaughlin, Jodie McFadden; Sophie Curran, Ciara McGarvey, Maura Carr. Subs: Terese McCafferty for Gallagher (34), 19 for Curran (40), Annie McLaughlin for Boyle (44)

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Gaeil Fhánada)