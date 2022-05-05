Loreto Letterkenny win annual Elaine Winston memorial GAA tournament

The memory of former Loreto Letterkenny schoolteacher Elaine Winston was celebrated in the perfect way today as the school hosted its annual GAA tournament in her honour.

Elaine died in November 2012 at the age of just 31. Fittingly the tournament was held just a day after Elaine would have celebrated her 41st birthday.

Her mum Mary and members of the Winston family were in attendance at the Convent Grounds in Letterkenny as four teams took part in the Ladies GAA tournament - Loreto, Letterkenny, Rosses Community School, Mulroy College, Milford and Loreto Milford.

The final, played between Loreto Letterkenny and Loreto, Milford, was a close encounter. The hosts eased into a comfortable half time lead, 2-05 to 0-3 with Jamie-Lee McMahon and Alisha Tobin scoring their goals.

However, Loreto Milford fought back into the contest and they dominated the second half. A string of fine points, and a goal close to the end brought them back to within just a point.

Oran Winston makes a presentation to Player of the Tournament, Aibhe McDaid

McMahon however, knocked over a late free to secure a 2-6 to 1-7 victory.

Afterwards, Loreto Letterkenny joint manager, Nicole McLaughlin thanked the four teams for serving up a hugely enjoyable tournament.

She thanked the Winston family for coming along on the day, and the match officials, and said the tournament is one which is enjoyed every year by all the players and the managers of the different teams.

The player of the tournament was Aibhe McDaid (Loreto, Letterkenny).