Setanta wrap up Donegal SHL title with minimum fuss

Setanta were beaten Donegal SFC finalists last year but have started 2022 with the SHL title
Super Setanta regained the Donegal SHL title for the first time since 2020 after this most comprehensive victory over battling new boys Dungloe at the Cross.
Setanta 2-22
Dungloe 0-10
And, they have 13 players away with the Donegal senior squad so this is an impressive measure of their remarkable strength in depth. The home eased to a healthy 0-14 to 0-4 half time lead.
Tommy Lee Scully, Conor Gallen, Ryan Coyle, Mark Kane and veteran marksman Kevin Campbell who hit 0-6, with five from play were all on target. Odhran McGonagle, Pauric Sweeney and James Hartnett replied for Dungloe who fought hard but hit a total of 13 wides-nine of them coming in the first half.
It did not get any better for the losers after the break as Kane and Lee Scully grabbed two more goals which copper fastened their advantage. Hartnett was on target for the Gaeltacht boys in the second half, as Setanta eased home with Conor McGettigan also getting in on the scoring act as well and Ritchie Kee hit 0-4, and Setanta had seven scorers in all.
As Setanta cannot be caught this win clinched the League title for the men from the Cross.
