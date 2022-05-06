Search

06 May 2022

Setanta wrap up Donegal SHL title with minimum fuss

A comfortable home win over Dungloe means that Setanta reclaimed the league title

Two from two for Setanta as they overcome Aodh Ruadh in Donegal SHL

Setanta were beaten Donegal SFC finalists last year but have started 2022 with the SHL title

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

06 May 2022 11:08 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Super Setanta regained the Donegal SHL title for the first time since 2020 after this most comprehensive victory over battling new boys Dungloe at the Cross. 

Setanta 2-22
Dungloe 0-10 

And, they have 13 players away with the Donegal senior squad so this is an impressive measure of their remarkable strength in depth.  The home eased to a healthy 0-14 to 0-4 half time lead. 

Tommy Lee Scully, Conor Gallen, Ryan Coyle, Mark Kane and veteran marksman Kevin Campbell who hit 0-6, with five from play were all on target.  Odhran McGonagle, Pauric Sweeney and James Hartnett replied for Dungloe who fought hard but hit a total of 13 wides-nine of them coming in the first half. 

It did not get any better for the losers after the break as Kane and Lee Scully grabbed two more goals which copper fastened their advantage. Hartnett was on target for the Gaeltacht boys in the second half, as Setanta eased home with Conor McGettigan also getting in on the scoring act as well and Ritchie Kee hit 0-4, and Setanta had seven scorers in all. 

As Setanta cannot be caught this win clinched the League title for the men from the Cross. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media