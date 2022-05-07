Search

08 May 2022

Devastating Bradley-Walsh helps MacCumhaills crush Red Hughs

Joel Bradley-Walsh posted 3-10 and was unplayable as MacCumhaills claimed a facile win

Josh McMenamin in action for MacCumhaills against Red Hughs.

Chris Doherty

08 May 2022 12:21 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Joel Bradley-Walsh posted a devastating 3-10 as Seán MacCumhaills crushed Red Hughs in Ballybofey on Saturday evening.

Seán MacCumhaills 7-22

Red Hughs 1-11

MacCumhaills were 12 points ahead at half-time and by the end of it all they had 29 to spare with Bradley-Walsh unplayable.

It was close in the opening 15 minutes but when Calvin Bradley goaled for the visitors it was MacCumhaills who upped the ante and replied with four scores to go seven in front.

Steven O’Reilly netted the opening MacCumhaills goal after taking a sublime ball in from his brother Marty.

A trio of Red Hughs points helped keep the score ticking as half time approached. However when the home side's midfield pressure, pushing on the visitors’ kick-outs, they made hay and Bradley-Walsh notched a pair of goals to put his side 3-12 to 1-6 ahead at the break.

MacCumhaills didn't relent and a trio of goals from Joe Boyle, Cian Mulligan and Bradley-Walsh early in the second half put the game out of sight.


Seán MacCumhaills scorers: Joel Bradley-Walsh (5f, 1 ’45) 3-10; Cian Mulligan 1-2; Steven O'Reilly, Joe Boyle, Benny McLaughlin 1-1; Kevin McCormick 0-3, Marty O'Reilly (1f) 0-2, Chad McSorley, Ronan McMenamin 0-1.


Red Hughs scorers: Calvin Bradley (1f) 1-4; Jack Gillespie 0-4; Odhran Doherty, Tiernan Kelly, Ryan Gallen 0-1.


Seán MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Eoin McGonagle, Gary Dunnion, Josh McMenamin; Aaron Kelly, Joe Boyle, Chad McSorley; Gavin Gallagher, Steven O'Reilly; Jamie Keegan, Gary Wilson, Cian Mulligan; Kevin McCormick, Martin O'Reilly, Joel Bradley-Walsh.

Red Hughs: Luke Kelly; Aaron McGlinchey, Gerard Melaugh, James Gallagher; James Doherty, Darragh McMenamin, Jason Callaghan; Jack Gillespie, Odhran Doherty; Tiernan Kelly, Gareth McGill, Ryan Gallen; Pauric McMenamin, Calvin Bradley, Michael McMenamin

Referee: Michael McShane (Kilcar)

Isaac Butt points the way once again

Chairman of the Ballybofey, Stranorlar and District Histporical Society, Gerard Doherty, left with newly elected president of the Donegal Historical Society, Rev Raymond Blair and Kathleen Phelan

Local News

