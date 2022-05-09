Sean McVeigh included on gaa.ie Hurling Team of the Week

Sean McVeigh is on this week's Hurling Team of the Week. Photo: Sportsfile
Donegal hurler Sean McVeigh is on the gaa.ie Hurling Team of the Week.
The St Eunan’s ace was selected after a superb performance on Saturday.
McVeigh hit six points from play in Donegal’s big Nickey Rackard Cup win over Warwickshire in Birmingham.
Players from nine different counties make this week's #GAA Hurling Team of the Week. Agree or disagree with our selection? Let us know! #GAABelong— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 9, 2022
Donegal now face into a winner-takes-all meeting with Tyrone, the victor advancing to the final.
