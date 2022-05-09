Venue confirmed for Donegal minors' clash with Monaghan this weekend

Donegal players celebrate their win over Monaghan in the Ulster Minor quarter-final last year
Donegal will aim to get their Minor Football Championship hopes back on track away to Monaghan on Saturday.
Luke Barrett's side were impressive 4-15 to 0-5 winners over Fermanagh first day out, only to lose to Derry in Owenbeg on Saturday on a 2-11 to 1-9 scoreline. It means a fixture now against Monaghan, away, on Saturday at 3pm at St Tiernach's Park in Clones.
The Farney County were 5-13 to 0-12 victors over Down at Newry's Pairc Esler on Saturday last, which followed on from a 0-15 to 1-9 defeat of Armagh at the Athletic Grounds. Monaghan went down beforehand at the hands of Antrim, 2-11 to 0-11, first time out in Inniskeen.
Last June, Donegal overcame Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final 1-9 to 0-10, also in Clones
Group wearing purple ribbons in association with Lifeline Inishowen at the Domestic Abuse awareness day held in Buncrana Garda Station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.