Donegal get All-Ireland Masters campaign off to winning start

The Donegal Masters footballers got their campaign underway on Sunday with an away win to Cavan Masters in their All Ireland Championship Round 1 tie.
The full-time score was Cavan Masters 0-12 Donegal Masters 2-13. Next up is home match against Louth Masters on May 20.
Donegal: Cathal Gallagher; Charlie Doherty, Paddy Joe Doohan, Patrick Gallagher; Martin Donaghey (0-1), Sean McDaid, Liam McGroarty (0-1); Benny Boyle, Paddy McNulty (0-2); Nicky McGarrigle, Dermot Slevin (0-1), Eunan Keaveney (1-1); Gerard McBearty (1-3), Stephen Coyle (0-3), Benny Quinn. Subs: Micheal Canning (0-1), Martin Keon, Gavin Kelly, Gary Gillen
