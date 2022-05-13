Brian McEniff inducted into Gaelic Writers' Association Hall of Fame

Donegal All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff has been inducted into the Gaelic Writers’ Association Hall of Fame at the GWA Awards, which are taking place at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin tonight
Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning manager will tonight be inducted into the Gaelic Writers’ Association Hall of Fame.
"The man from Bundoran, who led his beloved Donegal to the Sam Maguire in 1992, has often been seen as the man who revolutionised the game of football," reads a GWA statement. "McEniff has also played an instrumental role in various coaching set-ups across the country, and with two Ulster titles, eight club titles and an All-Ireland winning-coach is a just inductee to the Gaelic Writers’ Association Hall of Fame."
The full list of winners from the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards, this year supported by Wilson Hartnell, are:
Football Personality of the Year – Niall Morgan (Tyrone)
Ladies Football Personality of the Year – Vikki Wall (Meath)
Hurling Personality of the Year – Sean Finn (Limerick)
Camogie Personality of the Year – Niamh Kilkenny (Galway)
Football Hall of Fame – Brian McEniff (Donegal)
Ladies Football Hall of Fame – Aine Wall (Waterford)
Hurling Hall of Fame – Len Gaynor (Tipperary)
Camogie Hall of Fame – Margaret O’Leary-Leacy (Wexford)
PRO of the Year – Leona Twiss (Kerry)
Lifetime Achievement Award – Sean Rice (Mayo News)
