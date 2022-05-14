Donegal bidding for Ulster success in U-16 Championship Gold final

Donegal are gunning for Ulster glory in the U-16 Championship Gold final this afternoon against Monaghan at Augher St MaCartan’s GAC in Tyrone, 3:30pm.



When the sides met in Lifford in the opening fixture, it was the visitors who came out on top in a narrow affair. Donegal put on a decent show but Monaghan came out on top on a 3-7 to 1-9 scoreline. Bronagh Butler scored the Donegal goal.

Liam Skelly’s side got back on track when they took on Antrim, with a 3-13 to 2-7 victory on the road.







Then, last month, Donegal posted victory over Cavan in a dramatic encounter, coming through on a scoreline of 4-18 to 6-9, with Ava Walsh hitting 1-6, Aisling O’Neill 2-1 and Bronagh Butler 1-4. Last time out, Tyrone overcame Donegal 5-13 to 2-11.



Monaghan, for their part, followed up their win over Donegal with a 5-7 to 2-7 success over Antrim. They lost 2-14 to 2-9 at Tyrone’s hands and were also beaten by Cavan, 4-12 to 0-7.

U-16 Donegal Girls Panel

Cara O'Loughlin, Aodh Ruadh

Caoimhe Earley, Ardara

Jessica Gallagher, Ardara

Ríonach Doherty, Ardara

Lauren McCann, Burt

Tara Rose Mahon, Buncrana

Nicole McDaid, Buncrana

Bronagh Butler, Carndonagh

Ava Caulfield, Dungloe

Ellie Ward, Dungloe

Claire Diver, Dungloe

Rhianna McCready, Dungloe

Ulitah Boyle, Dungloe

Sara Thomas, Four Masters

Maria Ní Ghallachóir, Gaoth Dobhair

Maryanne Nic A Bhaird, Gaoth Dobhair

Síle Ní Fhearraigh, Gaoth Dobhair

Sarah Mc Ginley, Glenswilly

Eva Gallagher, Kilcar

Aisling O'Neill, Malin

Katie Dowds, Mac Cumhaills

Emily Boyce, Mac Cumhaills

Rebecca Campbell, Mac Cumhaills

Aoibhín Mc Ivor, Moville

Erin Leech, Moville

Rhiana McColgan, Naomh Padraig UC

Ava Walsh, Naomh Padraig UC

Clodagh Ellis, Naomh Columba

Cora Doherty, Naomh Conaill

Eve Boyle Carr, Naomh Conaill

Orla Molloy, Naomh Conaill

Sheila McElchar, Red Hughs

Aoibhinn McGinley, St. Michaels

Meave Brady, Termon

Niamh Boner, Termon

Management Team

Manager: Liam Skelly

Paul O’Loughlin

Declan Mc Dermott

Sean Gallagher

Barry Dowds

Donal Sharkey

Aine Reilly

Samantha Mahon

Maura Mc Crudden