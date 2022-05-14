Donegal bidding for Ulster success in U-16 Championship Gold final

The Donegal LGFA U-16 panel who take on Monaghan this afternoon
Donegal are gunning for Ulster glory in the U-16 Championship Gold final this afternoon against Monaghan at Augher St MaCartan’s GAC in Tyrone, 3:30pm.
When the sides met in Lifford in the opening fixture, it was the visitors who came out on top in a narrow affair. Donegal put on a decent show but Monaghan came out on top on a 3-7 to 1-9 scoreline. Bronagh Butler scored the Donegal goal.
Liam Skelly’s side got back on track when they took on Antrim, with a 3-13 to 2-7 victory on the road.
Then, last month, Donegal posted victory over Cavan in a dramatic encounter, coming through on a scoreline of 4-18 to 6-9, with Ava Walsh hitting 1-6, Aisling O’Neill 2-1 and Bronagh Butler 1-4. Last time out, Tyrone overcame Donegal 5-13 to 2-11.
Monaghan, for their part, followed up their win over Donegal with a 5-7 to 2-7 success over Antrim. They lost 2-14 to 2-9 at Tyrone’s hands and were also beaten by Cavan, 4-12 to 0-7.
U-16 Donegal Girls Panel
Cara O'Loughlin, Aodh Ruadh
Caoimhe Earley, Ardara
Jessica Gallagher, Ardara
Ríonach Doherty, Ardara
Lauren McCann, Burt
Tara Rose Mahon, Buncrana
Nicole McDaid, Buncrana
Bronagh Butler, Carndonagh
Ava Caulfield, Dungloe
Ellie Ward, Dungloe
Claire Diver, Dungloe
Rhianna McCready, Dungloe
Ulitah Boyle, Dungloe
Sara Thomas, Four Masters
Maria Ní Ghallachóir, Gaoth Dobhair
Maryanne Nic A Bhaird, Gaoth Dobhair
Síle Ní Fhearraigh, Gaoth Dobhair
Sarah Mc Ginley, Glenswilly
Eva Gallagher, Kilcar
Aisling O'Neill, Malin
Katie Dowds, Mac Cumhaills
Emily Boyce, Mac Cumhaills
Rebecca Campbell, Mac Cumhaills
Aoibhín Mc Ivor, Moville
Erin Leech, Moville
Rhiana McColgan, Naomh Padraig UC
Ava Walsh, Naomh Padraig UC
Clodagh Ellis, Naomh Columba
Cora Doherty, Naomh Conaill
Eve Boyle Carr, Naomh Conaill
Orla Molloy, Naomh Conaill
Sheila McElchar, Red Hughs
Aoibhinn McGinley, St. Michaels
Meave Brady, Termon
Niamh Boner, Termon
Management Team
Manager: Liam Skelly
Paul O’Loughlin
Declan Mc Dermott
Sean Gallagher
Barry Dowds
Donal Sharkey
Aine Reilly
Samantha Mahon
Maura Mc Crudden
