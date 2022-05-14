Search

14 May 2022

Donegal book place in Ulster minor semi-final after Monaghan scare 

Luke Barrett's side were 16 points up in the first half and although Monaghan mounted a spirited comeback to trail by just three at a stage, Donegal kicked on to win by eight

Donegal book place in Ulster minor semi-final after Monaghan scare 

Donegal U-17's have an Ulster semi-final against Tyrone to look forward to

Reporter:

Tom Comack at St Tiernach's Park, Clones

14 May 2022 6:49 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

At one stage Donegal saw a 16-point lead whittled down to three at one stage against Monaghan before steadying themselves to book an Ulster semi-final spot.

Donegal    4-12 
Monaghan  3-7

Karl Joseph Molloy, Conor McGinty, Daithi Gildea, and Cian McGee scored the goals in the first half as Donegal bounced back from last weekend’s five-point defeat by Derry in Owenbeg.

This was a much improved performance from the Derry game as Donegal set their stall out from the word go. And they raced into an early lead and led 2-3 to 0-1 inside seven minutes with Molloy and McGinty finding the net.

Molloy scored the first  goal on seven minutes after  good approach play from McDevitt and Ryan Barrett, who was the one change from the team that lost to Derry. The Bundoran man replaced Sean McLaughlin. Barrett also had a hand in the second goal when he set up McGinty.

Max McGinnity and Tommy Mallon scored Monaghan’s opening two points. With Donegal totally on top around the middle of the field, they continued to press and added a further two goals and three points before Monaghan closed out the half with a late Mallon point and a goal from their top forward McGinnity.

Gildea and Cian McGee scored the third and fourth goals, which set up a 4-6 to 0-2 lead for Luke Barrett’s men. Donegal led by 12 points, 4-6 to 1-3, at half-time, with McGinnity.the Monaghan goalscorer. 

Monaghan were transformed on the resumption and they clocked up a goal and five points with McGinnity scoring the goal  as they totally dominated the third quarter. And when Bobby McCaul rattled the roof of Donegal’s net seconds after Cian McMenamin kicked Donegal’s first point of the second period. 

That was on 44 minutes. And so with under a quarter hour left on the clock the margin was back to three, 4-7 to 3-7, and the game was on all over again. But with the locals chasing they were committed forward and Donegal hit them on the break. And Mark McDevitt, Karl J Molloy, Cian McMenamin, Sean Martin and Sean McLaughlin hitting the target Donegal finished with a flourish and a place in the last four. They will face Tyrone in that semi-final next weekend. 

Donegal scorers: Karl J Molloy 1-3,2f; Daithi Gildea 1-2,1f; Conor McGinty 1-1; Cian McGee 1-0, Cian McMenamin 0-2, Lorcan McGee 0-1, Mark McDevitt 0-1, Sean Martin 0-1, Sean McLaughlin 0-1. 

Monaghan scorers: Max McGinnity 2-4, 2f,  Bobbie McCaul 1-0, Tommy Mallon 0-2, Eoghan McFarland 0-1.

Monaghan: Oran Finnegan; Conor Curran, Niall Meehan, Shane Freeman; Johnny Laville, Charlie McQuillan, Packie Doogan-Burke; DJ McElvaney, Sahil Arya; Canice Murphy, Tommy Mallen, Shea Casey; Max McGinnity, Eoghan McFarland, Bobby McCaul. Subs: Shea Casey for Finlay Foy (h/t); Jack Lynch for S Freeman (h/t); Sean O'Connell for Mallon (55), Nathan McGeough for Murphy (60). 

Donegal: Zach Conlon; Shaun McMenamin, Niall Prenderville, Donal Gallagher; Finbar Roarty, Eoghan Kelly, Sean Martin; Cian McGee, Lorcan McGee; Karl Joseph Molloy, Conor McGinty, Cian McMenamin; Mark McDevitt, Ryan Barrett, Daithi Gildea. Subs: Odhran Doherty for C McGee (h/t); Padraig Coyle forD Gildea (35); Sean McLaughlin for  R Barrett (50), Kevin Lynch for K J Molloy (56), Seanan Carr for M McDevitt (60).

Referee: Barry McMenamin (Cavan). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media