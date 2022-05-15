Search

16 May 2022

Gaoth Dobhair's luck finally takes a turn for the better in Bundoran

Both sides contributed to a free-scoring contest although the hosts were chasing as a result of two avoidable first half goals

Gaoth Dobhair's luck finally takes a turn for the better in Bundoran

Cian Mulligan was a goalscorer for Gaoth Dobhair this afternoon

Reporter:

Noel Carr at Gaelic Park

15 May 2022 9:26 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Two first  half defensive errors in quick succession gave Gaoth Dobhair the platform to push on and ease to a deserving win in Gaelic Park against Bundoran with Gavin McBride and Cian Mulligan the scorers. 

Realt na Mara  3-9
Gaoth Dobhair 3-17

McBride, who ended up with 2-5 got the scoreboard ticking for the visitors in the first minute and Fionnan Coyle doubled their advantage soon after. A Gary Clancy free was Bundoran’s first score. Gaoth Dobhair were three up on nine with further scores from Cian Mulligan and Niall Friel. Both players were outstanding throughout the match with both scoring 1-3 and 0-5 respectively. 

Then disaster struck for the home side. A short kick-out from Conor Carty was intercepted and Gavin McBride finished to the net. From the resultant scuffed kick-out, McBride gathered again and he couldn't believe his luck as his effort came off the crossbar straight back to him and he blasted to the net again for a 2-4 to 0-1 lead.

Following this, Carty had to leave the field with a hand injury being replaced by corner-back CJ McManus. A further point from Friel and a brilliant  team move palmed to the net by  Mulligan had the men in green 13 points ahead by the 18th minute.

Kyle McNulty finally replied for the home side with a well-taken point score before teams then exchanged points from frees with Clancy and McBride finding the range. Eoin de Burca got his name on the scoresheet on 27 minutes before McBride and Clancy again registered to bring the half to close, with Gaoth Dobhair 3-8 to 0-4 in front.

Peter MacIntyre got his team in at half-time and his words of wisdom seemed to have had the desired effect as the Seasiders came out fighting in the second half. 

A great run from Adam Gallagher saw him finish to the net after 33 minutes. Then, later Timmy Govorov and Matthew Duffy tore through the heart of the visitors; defence before Govorov blasted past Daithi Roberts in the Gaoth Dobhair for another goal.


Suddenly the margin was down to seven points and the loss of Micheal Carroll to injury just before halftime left Gaoth Dobhair being asked questions for the first time in the match. But they didn't panic and three unanswered points from Friel, McBride and Aidan Breathnaith had 10 between the sides again. A Clancy free was quickly cancelled out by Friel.

Bundoran cut the deficit to seven again on 46  when McNulty sold a superb dummy to side step the Gaoth Dobhair defender and finish brilliantly to the roof of the net. Again the visitors responded with Odhran McNeilis and Mulligan splitting the posts. Govorov and McBride, who would finish with an impressive 2-,5 both exchanged points in the 53rd minute.

As the game entered the final stages further points from Friel and Mulligan were replied to by three further Clancy scores.

Realt na Mara scorers: Gary Clancy 0-7, 4f; Timmy Govorov and Kyle McNulty 1-1; Adam Gallagher 1-0 
Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Gavin McBride 2-5, 2f; Cian Mulligan 1-3; Niall Friel 0-5; Fionnan Coyle, Aidan Breathnach, Eoin de Burca and Odhrán Mac Niallais 0-1

Realt na Mara: Conor Carty; Conor Jack McManus, Johnny Boyle, Brian McHenry; Timmy Govorov, Shane McGowan, Adam Gallagher 1-0; Matthew Duffy, Gary Clancy; Kyle McNulty, Oisin Walsh, Jakub Machunik; Ciaran Doherty,  Ciaran McCaughey, Cian McEniff. Subs: Adam McGlone for Carty (11) Oran Gallagher for McHenry (52)

Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts; Daire Ferry, James Ó Baoill, Neasan McBride; Niall  Friel, Donal Mac Giolla Bhríde, Aidan Breathnach; Michael Carroll, Odhrán Mac Niallais; Cian Mulligan, Eoin de Burca, Fionnan Coyle; Danny Curran, Sean Cundi Doherty, Gavin McBride. Subs Seaghan Ferry for Carroll (30), Johnny O Donnell for Coyle (42), Micheal Roarty for Friel (47), Daniel McLoughlin for Ó Baoill (52).

Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media