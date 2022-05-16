St Mary's Convoy get the better of Letterkenny Gaels

Neighbours St Mary's Convoy and Letterkenny Gaels squared up to each other at Páirc Naomh Mhuire on Sunday.
St Mary's Convoy 0-14
Letterkenny Gaels 0-9
Both teams are well acquainted and in need of every available point in a very competitive Division Two league. The home side opened the game with five unanswered points before the Letterkenny men got on the scoreboard. The home side went in at halftime on a scoreline of Convoy 0-7 Letterkenny Gaels 0-5
Both teams traded points in the opening quarter of the second half before St. Mary’s upped the pressure and secured two valuable points.
St. Mary’s: M. Gordon, K. Gillan, B. McNamee, J. Moore, (0-01) C. McDermott, (0-01) J. Doherty, B. Bonner, L. Toye, (0-01) D. Gordon, A. Browne, (0-03) C. Dolan, (0-01) C. Prunty, P. Dolan, (0-04) J. Toye, (0-02) M. Coyle. Subs: Niall Sweeney for Prunty, Gavin Sweeney for Coyle. Jason McDaid for Gordon, M. Patton for Bonner.
Letterkenny Gaels: R. Graham, N. Diver, S. O’Brien, S. Crossan, B. Diver, (0-02) D. O’Cathail, P. Doherty, R. Frain, (0-04f) C. Cannon, (0-01f) S. McDonagh, C. Cullen, B. Gallagher, C. Walker, S. Langan. (0-01)
Subs. P. Doherty for Cannon, Shaun McGilloway for N. Diver Gerard Gibbons (0-01) for Peter Doherty.
Referee: Jimmy White (Na Cealla Beaga)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.