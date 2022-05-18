Final phase of Donegal GAA Training Centre gets green light

The final phase of the development at the Donegal GAA Training Centre in Convoy was given the green light last week by clubs in the county and will commence at the end of May.



It is hoped to have the fifth pitch (grass pitch) as well as the car park and all the ancillary works finished by the Autumn at a cost of €1m. The contract has been awarded to Pitch Dimensions, Buncrana, who have completed other works on the project.



The funding for the final phase will not include any burden on the clubs as the proceeds from the recent House Draw in 2020 along with recent allocation of €300,000 from the Sports Capital Grant will fund the project. The project has also been given the green light by the infrastructure committee in Croke Park. Donegal GAA officials are due to meet officials in Croke Park in the coming weeks and it is hoped that a further allocation will be forthcoming from headquarters.



"It is a good news story for Donegal GAA to have reached this stage and on top of our team being in the Ulster final, it's a pitch that is really needed because we have had a huge amount of usage over the last 12 months," said Donegal chairman, Mick McGrath. "It will be floodlit with a new sophisticated LED lighting system being used."

The finished project will include a fully tarmaced car park as well as the playing pitches and building.