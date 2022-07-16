Crossroads' Páirc Aodh Rua will host for Donegal Masters' meeting with Tyrone

Páirc Aodh Rua, the home of Red Hughs, will play host to Donegal’s last group game next Saturday against Tyrone in the All-Ireland Masters, throwing in at 2pm.

To date, both the north-western rivals have won all five of their outings to date and regardless of the result on Saturday, could both progress to the semi-finals of the premier competition for the over-40s, competing for the Dr Mick Loftus Cup.

Donegal have chalked up victories over Cavan away on a 2-13 to 0-12 scoreline, before a 0-17 to 0-9 win over Louth at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy. Down were defeated 4-8 to 0-6 in Newry before a 4-13 to 2-13 success in Collooney against Sligo. Last Saturday Donegal won 2-15 to 1-9 in London.

Altogether there are 20 teams competing in three different groups, with the points totals amalgamated into one table. Donegal and Tyrone are the only two sides from all of those competing to have maintained a 100 percent record.

Third-placed Kerry take on Kildare in seventh, with both teams in with a chance of making the top four. Dublin are currently fifth and will hope to get the points against a London side with only one win to date, while fourth-placed Clare are down to play Galway in sixth, in the last series of fixtures.

The sides who come between fifth and eighth in the end enter the Shield semi-finals, and those who come from ninth to 12th go into the Plate competition, while teams 13th to 16th will contest the newly-formed Challenge Cup.

Round 6 fixtures, Saturday 23

Dublin v London

Donegal v Tyrone

Louth v Down

Clare v Galway

Mayo v Leitrim/Longford

Cork v Laois

Kerry v Kildare

Waterford v Westmeath

Roscommon v Antrim

Sligo v Cavan