Search

18 Jul 2022

Crossroads' Páirc Aodh Rua will host for Donegal Masters' meeting with Tyrone

Mark Cannon's team are five from five thus far in the All-Ireland Masters and on Saturday they take on the only other side with a 100 percent record in Tyrone

Crossroads' Páirc Aodh Rua will host for Donegal Masters' meeting with Tyrone

The Donegal panel before their clash with London in the All-Ireland Masters Football Championship on Saturday. Photos: Brendan Vaughan

Reporter:

Alan Foley

16 Jul 2022 5:01 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Páirc Aodh Rua, the home of Red Hughs, will play host to Donegal’s last group game next Saturday against Tyrone in the All-Ireland Masters, throwing in at 2pm.

To date, both the north-western rivals have won all five of their outings to date and regardless of the result on Saturday, could both progress to the semi-finals of the premier competition for the over-40s, competing for the Dr Mick Loftus Cup.

Donegal have chalked up victories over Cavan away on a 2-13 to 0-12 scoreline, before a 0-17 to 0-9 win over Louth at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy. Down were defeated 4-8 to 0-6 in Newry before a 4-13 to 2-13 success in Collooney against Sligo. Last Saturday Donegal won 2-15 to 1-9 in London.

Altogether there are 20 teams competing in three different groups, with the points totals amalgamated into one table. Donegal and Tyrone are the only two sides from all of those competing to have maintained a 100 percent record. 

Third-placed Kerry take on Kildare in seventh, with both teams in with a chance of making the top four. Dublin are currently fifth and will hope to get the points against a London side with only one win to date, while fourth-placed Clare are down to play Galway in sixth, in the last series of fixtures. 

The sides who come between fifth and eighth in the end enter the Shield semi-finals, and those who come from ninth to 12th  go into the Plate competition, while teams 13th to 16th will contest the newly-formed Challenge Cup.

Round 6 fixtures, Saturday 23
Dublin v London
Donegal v Tyrone
Louth v Down
Clare v Galway
Mayo v Leitrim/Longford
Cork v Laois
Kerry v Kildare
Waterford v Westmeath
Roscommon v Antrim
Sligo v Cavan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media