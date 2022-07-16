Early second half goals give Four Masters the league points in Glencolmcille

Four Masters took home the points from their re-arranged final league game of the season against Naomh Columba in Pairc na nGael on Saturday evening.

Naomh Columba 2-7

Four Masters 2-9

In a very lacklustre first half, it was Four Masters who led by one point at the break. Frees from Jamie Crawford and Killian Faulkner put them two up before a forward mark by Eric Carr got the home side on the board.

Jamie Crawford had another point from play before Naomh Columba were awarded a penalty and although Ryan Haughey saved the spot kick from Philip Doherty, he followed up to find the net from the rebound. Four Masters responded with three in-a-row from Crawford and Faulkner to have the visitors a point ahead at the break.

Four Masters got the second half off to a great start with goals from Joe Leape and Dillon Muldoon and points from Jamie Crawford and Patrick Reid (2) to take the game out of reach for the home side.

The home side kept going and points from Ryan Gillespie (3), Sean Hardy and Michael Callaghan and a Paul O'Hare goal cut the lead to three while Patrick Carr had an injury time point but it was not enough.



Naomh Columba scorers: Ryan Gillespie 0-3,2f; Philip Doherty, Paul O'Hare 1-0 each; Eric Carr (mark), Michael Callaghan, Sean Hardy, Patrick Carr 0-1 each.

Four Masters scorers: Jamie Crawford 0-4,2f,1m; Killian Faulkner 0-3,2f; Joe Leape, Dillon Muldoon 1-0 each; Patrick Reid 0-2.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Shane Ellis; Kian Gillespie, Barry Carr, Patrick Carr; Eric Carr, Philip Doherty, Pauric Hegarty; Declan McGuire, Pauric Ward; Paul O'Hare, Ryan Gillespie, Pauric Cunningham; Michael Callaghan, Ryan McNern, Kevin McNern. Subs: Liam Boyle, Sean Hardy, Kieran McBrearty, Ronan Gillespie, Stephen Callaghan.

FOUR MASTERS: Ryan Haughey; Caolan Loughney, Brian Fegan, Aidan McHugh; Leo McHugh, Daire Quinn, Darragh Geary; Oisin Reid, Patrick Reid; Conor Reid, Alex McCalmont, Dillon Muldoon; Jamie Crawford, Killian Faulkner, Joe Leape. Subs: James McHugh, Ross O'Keeney.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)