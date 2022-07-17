Dungloe crowned LGFA Division 3 League champions

Dungloe are celebrating a LGFA Division 3 League title following a good win over Urris at Pairc MacDiarmada in Lifford.

Dungloe 3-12

Urris 1-4

Kate Wallace, Ulitah Boyle and Saskia Boyle scored the goal for the girls from the Rosses, who dominated this time for most of the 60 plus minutes. They led 0-4 to 0-1 after 12 minutes with two points each from Rhianna McCready and Bridín Walsh.

And they were 1-5 to 0-1 up at the first water break thanks to a 14th minute Katie Walsh goal after a sweeping move involving Saskia and Ultihah Boyle and McCready to give Cathy Doherty between the Urris posts no chance. And they led by 11 points, 2-10 to 1-2, at half-time thanks to a super individual strike from Ultah Boyle.

The corner forward and sister of midfielder Saskia ran from inside her own half to hit the back of the Urris net from the edge of the large rectangle. That was on the stroke of the hour mark. Goalkeeper Cathy Doherty had scored the Urris goal from a 40 metre free that deceived the Dungloe keeper Claire Diver under the crossbar in the early seconds of the second quarter. Zoe McCarron and Nicole Gordan kicked the Urris points.

Scores were in short supply in the second period with Saskia Boyle and McCready scoring the Dungloe points and Saskia Boyle struck goal number three deep in injury time to bring down the curtain on the scoring. Lauren Cregan scored Urris’ sole point in the second half.

Dungloe scorers: Rhianna McCready 0-6, 2f; Ulitah Boyle and Saskia Boyle 1-1; Bridin Walsh 0-2, Cora Wallace and Patrice Boyle 0-1.

Urris: Cathy Doherty 1-0; Nicole Gordon, Marie Coyle and Lauren Cregan 0-1 each; Zoe McCarron 0-1,1f.

Dungloe: Claire Diver; Justine Boyle, Jessica Oglesby, Breena Boyle; Sorcha O'Donnell, Sorcha Boyle, Aine Boner; Saskia Boyle, Bridin Walsh; Aoife McGee, Cora Wallace, Rhianna McCready; Katie Wallace, Patrice Boyle, Ulitah Boyle. Subs: Laura Doherty for Oglesby, Ellie Ward for Boner.

Urris: Cathy Doherty; Sorcha Hession, Roseanna McConologue, Jacklyn Duffy; Aimee Porter, Nicole Gordon, Connie-Ann Hession; Saoirse Farren, Danielle Doherty; Teresa Marie Coyle , Lauren Cregan, Aoibheann Toland; Caitlin Devlin, Zoe McCarron, Laura Devlin.Subs: Sarah McGonigle for S Hession, Emma Devlin for Toland, Alaina Keogh for McCarron, Ciara Duffy for Porter.

Referee: Pat Barrett (Milford).