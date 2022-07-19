Search

20 Jul 2022

Diver feels Naomh Conaill have what it takes to retain league crown

Kilcar are the only side to have beaten Naomh Conaill in the All-County Football League in three years but Damien Diver feels Martin Regan's should shade the Division 1 final this Saturday

Diver feels Naomh Conaill have what it takes to retain league crown

Mark McHugh of Kilcar on the ball as Naomh Conaill's Leo McLoone closes and, inset, Damien Diver

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

19 Jul 2022 9:11 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Conaill can retain their crown when they lock horns with Kilcar in the All-County Football League Division 1 final on Saturday.

That is the educated opinion of Ardara’s Damian Diver, a man who is geographically in a good spot to evaluate both clubs.
Naomh Conaill cantered through Division 1 in impressive fashion while Kilcar came with a somewhat later surge to set up a showdown, spurred on by their 1-9 to 0-5 victory in Glenties, which was Martin Regan’s side’s first defeat in the competition since July 2019 against Cloughaneely.

And, even though this is not championship fare just yet, Diver insists that it will always be intense between these two giants of Donegal GAA.

“Any game between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will be competitive,” he said. “There is silverware at the end of it so everybody wants that silverware and this is the second biggest competition in Donegal. “Naomh Conaill have a very strong squad, but they seem to be able to unearth players who may not be household names but they do a great job whether it is in the backs or the forwards.”

Although Conor Cunningham, the Kilcar manager, recently said Kilcar have a panel as capable as anyone’s, Diver is of the opinion that Naomh Conaill have the superior depth.

“They seem to fit into the system brilliantly and I think that maybe Kilcar may not have the same strength in depth on the bench,” he said. “Naomh Conaill have some great strength up the middle as well as the power and pace of the Dohertys - Eunan and Odhrán with Ultan currently injured - and Jeaic MacCeallbhuí.

Off the Post: Local media in the dark as managerial issue to be addressed

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is expected to give his end-of-season review to county committee on Wednesday night, but there will be no media there to report it ...


“Charles McGuinness is a fine target man, and he will have gained a lot of experience being with the county this year too and he will be sharper and stronger. Naomh Conaill are big around the middle and you will have the likes of Anthony Thompson conducting the show and Ciaran Thomspon at midfield is just unreal. He makes everything happen.

“Naomh Conaill are great at holding on to players and even if they are away, they come home which shows great dedication. It is just in their DNA that they want to play football for Naomh Conaill while other clubs like ourselves are suffering with so many young men away”.

Kilcar, on the other hand, are full of skill and running and have quality dotted all over the pitch as well.
“They were without the county men for most of the year but the likes of Mark McHugh and Ciaran McGinley were there all the time to drive the training when the county lads are away and that is always a big help,” Diver added.

“They have quite a few medium sized players with loads of skill and pace and they are very comfortable on the ball. If you are relatively small you have to develop your skill on the ball and they have that in spades and Paddy McBrearty is a wonderful finisher for them.

“They have all the McHughs back and Stephen McBrearty, Matthew McClean and Conor Doherty are all very classy and pacey players too. They also have a number of younger pacey players coming through as well and they have developed this very well”.

“But I take Naomh Conaill to win it. They just seem to be cruising past teams in the league and you would expect them to maintain that form although Kilcar will relish being underdogs.

“Naomh Conaill still have some hurt from that defeat to Eunan’s in the SFC final last year to spur them on as well”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media