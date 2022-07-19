Diver feels Naomh Conaill have what it takes to retain league crown

Mark McHugh of Kilcar on the ball as Naomh Conaill's Leo McLoone closes and, inset, Damien Diver
Naomh Conaill can retain their crown when they lock horns with Kilcar in the All-County Football League Division 1 final on Saturday.
That is the educated opinion of Ardara’s Damian Diver, a man who is geographically in a good spot to evaluate both clubs.
Naomh Conaill cantered through Division 1 in impressive fashion while Kilcar came with a somewhat later surge to set up a showdown, spurred on by their 1-9 to 0-5 victory in Glenties, which was Martin Regan’s side’s first defeat in the competition since July 2019 against Cloughaneely.
And, even though this is not championship fare just yet, Diver insists that it will always be intense between these two giants of Donegal GAA.
“Any game between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will be competitive,” he said. “There is silverware at the end of it so everybody wants that silverware and this is the second biggest competition in Donegal. “Naomh Conaill have a very strong squad, but they seem to be able to unearth players who may not be household names but they do a great job whether it is in the backs or the forwards.”
Although Conor Cunningham, the Kilcar manager, recently said Kilcar have a panel as capable as anyone’s, Diver is of the opinion that Naomh Conaill have the superior depth.
“They seem to fit into the system brilliantly and I think that maybe Kilcar may not have the same strength in depth on the bench,” he said. “Naomh Conaill have some great strength up the middle as well as the power and pace of the Dohertys - Eunan and Odhrán with Ultan currently injured - and Jeaic MacCeallbhuí.
