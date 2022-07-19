McShea's Say: Donegal put in heroic showing in their loss to Meath

The Donegal side before their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Meath and, inset, Pauric McShea
A comment in relation to Sunday's epic All-Ireland hurling final, which ideally summed up a wonderful occasion: “It’s the game of the Gods, the Riverdance of sport, played by Warriors and Wizards”.
Donegal, in their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final, reminded me of Kilkenny in the hurling final as they had much in common with the defeated finalists.
Playing the All-Ireland champions Meath, Donegal matched them every step of the way and were only caught in the closing moments of a good battle.
In a country where it’s become increasingly common to denigrate the young and suggest that morally and socially, we are going to hell, ladies’ football is a credit to players and mentors in every county.
It seems that manager Maxi Curran’s approach to football is characterised by a kind of innocence. Other teams bang on about stats and percentages and even the necessity of gamesmanship and persistent fouling because nothing matters except the result.
Donegal always wanted to win but over the years players played with panache and style, and players were allowed to express themselves.
You never heard Curran talking in grim terms about the pressure on his team and the need to win at all costs. That simply has nothing to do with the way he views football. You could dismiss him as naïve and idealistic if he had not brought Donegal to such great heights in recent years. I do hope that Maxi Curran gives his team another year, and while there is never a guarantee of success the mood in ladies football in the county has never been more positive.
An epic hurling final
Limerick and Kilkenny was compulsive viewing, the tackling was tough, but fair and the sportsmanship was of the highest order, no brawls or handbag stuff in a match where the referee Colm Lyons was in no way fussy, and he let the play flow.
In Brian Cody Kilkenny have arguably the most successful manager in the history of hurling, who has the unique ability to calmly set about changing his plan when things are going wrong.
There is not much any manager can do at half time, but the myth is that if you win you give a great speech, and if you lose there was a row in the dressing room.
The emotional banging of the table stuff is now thankfully a thing of the past, while I do find it a bit grating to listen to some of the terminology borrowed from other sports.
In relation to next Sunday’s football final featuring Kerry and Galway my heart says Galway, but my head says Kerry .Greater fire power in attack may well define the outcome on this occasion and Kerry would look to have a much greater spread of scorers that a Galway side who are very dependent on full forward Damien Comer to deliver a big performance yet again.
Tonight, may well be a defining evening regarding the status of a Donegal senior football manager when Declan Bonner meets with the County Executive, as many fans throughout Donegal wondered why clarity took so long?
Concerns are growing about how families displaced from homes affected by defective blocks will be accommodated
