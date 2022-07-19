Bonner to address media after tomorrow's July County Committee meeting

Donegal manager Declan Bonner will speak to the media following tomorrow night's County Committee, which will take place at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Bonner has not spoken publicly since before the All-Ireland SFC second round qualifier against Armagh, which Donegal lost 3-17 to 0-16 at St Tiernach’s Park on Clones on Sunday, June 12.

At the end of the inter-county campaign each year, it is the norm for the incumbent senior manager to give an end-of-season review to the clubs of the county and this will take place - with no media presence - before the press conference.

“There has been unprecedented media speculation since Donegal's championship exit and Declan will hold a press conference, in a separate room, after he has spoken to County Committee,” reads a statement from Donegal GAA on a media invite.

Having initially managed Donegal from 1998 to 2000, Bonner was granted a three-year term of office in late 2017 and led Donegal to Ulster SFC titles in his first two seasons back in the hotseat in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, Donegal were beaten by Cavan in the provincial final before losing to Tyrone in 2021 in the Ulster semi-final.

This season, Donegal finished in fourth place behind Kerry, Mayo and Armagh in Division 1 of the All-County Football and lost out to Derry 1-16 to 1-14 after extra-time in the Ulster final in May.