20 Jul 2022

All-Ireland final appointments for Donegal referees Coyle and Farrelly

Gaeil Fhánada's Siobhan Coyle and Maggie Farrelly, who has played for Glenfin, will be in the middle on the standout day on the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies' calendar

All-Ireland final appointments for Donegal referees Coyle and Farrelly

Siobhan Coyle from Gaeil Fhánada will take charge of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies IFC final

Reporter:

Alan Foley

20 Jul 2022 5:43 PM

Siobhan Coyle and Maggie Farrelly have been chosen to officiate at the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies finals at Croke Park on Sunday week.

Coyle of Gaeil Fhánada has been appointed to referee the intermediate final between Laois and Wexford on July 31. She was referee for the 2020 All-Ireland Junior Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow.

Farrelly, who is from Laragh, Co Cavan, will referee the senior final between Kerry and current champions Meath, who overcame Donegal in the semi-final on a 0-12 to 1-7 scoreline last Saturday.

It’s the second time Farrelly, who has lined out for Glenfin, has taken charge of the showpiece of the ladies game, having refereed the 2014 final when Cork overcame Dublin. 

Last November, Farrelly took charge of the Cavan SFC final replay between Gowna against Ramor United at Kingspan Breffni Park. She has also been at the whistle for Ulster Championship underage fixtures and in the Dr McKenna Cup.

